DISYS Rebrands as Dexian, Aims to Strengthen Staffing and Business Solutions for Clients

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29: Dexian, a pioneer in the workforce solutions, IT, and staffing industries, is pleased to announce that its DISYS operations in India have been rebranded as Dexian India and are now a part of the Dexian global brand. This move is part of Dexian's strategy to solidify its global brand identity and showcase the availability of the company’s comprehensive platform of staffing and business solutions for clients in countries and regions around the world, now including India.

Dexian operations in India began in 2011. After more than 12 years of operation and expertise in India, the company now has offices in Chennai, Noida, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. With a current headcount of more than 1500 employees, the company has grown into one of India’s largest staffing firms and has hundreds of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients across PAN India. Poised to revolutionize the overall industry with its innovative product offerings and becoming a one-stop agnostic platform offering comprehensive suite of business management tools, Dexian envisioned to integrate technology and achieve sustainable business transformations leading to the pinnacle of success. Currently, Dexian provides staffing services to a varied list of prominent clients, including manufacturing companies and companies with product based services.

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, explained that the company’s global platform evolved to address the dynamic landscape of modern business across the world. It was strategically developed to eliminate technology barriers, support innovation programs, and accelerate digital transformation for companies across industries, countries, and continents.

“Our teams in India are a core component of Dexian’s global platform of IT staffing and business solutions,” said Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO. “Modern businesses require comprehensive, innovative solutions to new modes of working and better ways of doing business. Our teams utilize Black Sky Thinking to drive transformation and help our clients work smarter and create new solutions to become more productive and more efficient.”

Kumar Rajagopalan, Head of Dexian India, leads the company’s operations in India and explains that Dexian is an innovation-driven company passionate about its people and creating solutions for its clients. “We believe the future belongs to innovators and problem solvers,” he said. “We leverage innovation to deliver proven technology and employment solutions by connecting the right talent and tools with the right organizations to produce new levels of business success for our clients and consultants.”

The job market is expected to pick up in 2024 after slightly dropping in 2023, driven by the need for specialists in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Following a 5% decrease in 2023, hiring is anticipated to rise by 8.3% this year. A huge onshore and offshore network of highly skilled IT specialists has grown as a result of Dexian's global expansion; this network provides top-notch business solutions and connects its clients with the world's best talent.

ABOUT DEXIAN:

Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. As one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S., Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.

Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian’s brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.

Visit www.dexian.com to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.