Divadiya: A Company That Is Helping People Look After Their Sneakers Better

You must have at least one friend who identifies himself or herself as a sneakerhead. A sneakerhead is somebody who is passionate about collecting sneakers. There are people who spend lakhs of rupees in acquiring just one sneaker. When you invest in such an expensive item, you also need to have certain things to safeguard them. This is where sneaker crates come into the picture.

Sneaker crates are rectangular cardboard boxes that are used to keep sneakers in. One could also define these as specialized or advanced shoeboxes. As the market for sneakers grows in India, more and more people are understanding the importance of investing in equipment that helps them keep these in good condition.

One company that has taken the lead in manufacturing and offering good-quality sneaker crates to customers is Divadiya. Founded in the year 2015, <strong>Divadiya</strong> is an e-commerce platform that offers durable and stylish sneaker crates at different price points. Divadiya making Sneakerheads Understand the Art of Exhibiting Sneakers

Elaborating on this, a co-founder says, “A large number of people invest in highly expensive sneakers. For many, collecting sneakers is a passion. We manufacture our sneaker crates ourselves keeping the expectations of Indian consumers in mind. These are easily stackable and can be carried around conveniently owing to their lightweight structure. These crates come with transparent windows that help you showcase your collection nicely.”

The massive sales the online platform has registered in this category serve as a testimony to the fact that the quality of the sneaker crates provided by the company is top-notch. Though the awareness around this particular product category was limited in both the seller and the consumer community till a few years back, the number of people buying sneaker crates is increasing at an exponential rate every single day.

Talking about the same, a senior executive at the company says, “The market for premium sneakers was considered to be quite small in India but that perception has changed in the last couple of years. Most sneakerheads wish to have a sturdy sneaker crate to store and exhibit them in. We get orders not just from urban India but many Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well. We offer sneaker crates in a variety of types and multiple colours. Our target customer base is very conscious about the quality of the product. Therefore, we make sure that the sneaker crates offered by us are not just aesthetically-pleasing but long-lasting as well.”

One of the factors that have contributed to the humungous success achieved by Divadiya is good customer support. The company has a huge team that looks after the grievances of the consumers and responds to the feedback provided by them. Consumers get multiple options when it comes to making payments and never face any delay or some other inconvenience during the delivery process.

Customers who buy products from Divadiya.com can choose between COD or cash-on-delivery service or prepaid option which has been integrated with an easy payment gateway in collaboration with Paytm. We offer 24x7 customer service and extend full support to the customers when it comes to order placing, tracking and general inquiries”, says the official spokesperson of the company.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.