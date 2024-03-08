Diverse Voices Speak Out on International Women's Day: Fame Finders Celebrating the Power and Resilience of Women

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8th, a chorus of diverse voices has come together to amplify the importance of this global observance. From activists to artists, entrepreneurs to educators, individuals from all walks of life have united to share their perspectives, insights, and aspirations for a more inclusive and equitable future.

1. Trailblazing Women: ARPANA PATHAK's Journey to Empowerment

Arpana Pathak's story epitomizes resilience and determination, navigating obstacles in a male-dominated industry. Raised in Ranchi, her academic excellence in Sociology laid the groundwork for her entrepreneurial journey. Co-founding Futurol Moteur Globale Pvt Ltd., she demonstrated innovation and strategic acumen, propelling the company to success in the automotive sector.

Despite gender-based skepticism, Arpana's leadership thrived, fostering inclusivity and innovation. She champions gender equality, advocating for women's empowerment beyond the boardroom. Arpana's ascent from Ranchi to business success underscores the boundless potential of women.

On International Women's Day, her story inspires us to celebrate women's achievements, champion inclusivity, and strive for a world where every woman can fulfill her potential.

In Arpana's words, "Empowering women isn't just the right thing to do; it's the smart thing to do. When women succeed, we all succeed." Let us honor trailblazers like Arpana Pathak and reaffirm our commitment to an equitable future for all.

2. Embracing Happiness: The Journey of ANJU SHAHANI

Anju Shahani is a globally renowned Laughter Yoga Expert, Happiness Coach, and Human Connection Enthusiast. With extensive experience living and working across various countries and continents, including Mumbai, Hongkong, London, Moscow, Kuwait, and Dubai, she embodies the mantra that "change is the only constant" in life. Last 12 years, Anju has conducted numerous corporate seminars, particularly in Dubai, focusing on reducing workplace stress through laughter and happiness workshops.

Anju has been featured on many International magazines, Radio & TV shows. She has worked with several renowned companies, namely - KPMG, Landmark Group, Facebook, PepsiCo, PayFuture, MAGRABI, Majid Al Futtaim and many more.

She has been dedicated to spreading the movement of Laughter Yoga for health, happiness, and world peace and her passion for human connection led her to become a Senior Certified Professional Coach. Amidst the global pandemic, she gained a Happiness and Mindfulness Coach certification with Berkeley School of Wellbeing, California aiming to bring positivity during tough times. As a 'Happiness Ambassador' for the UAE, Anju empowers individuals with tools to embrace happiness, offering coaching and training in Laughter Yoga and Happiness events globally.

3. Dr. SHAHIR Y. BAJOWALA: Recognizing the Backbone of Society

India, with its vast cultural variety, is facing a serious issue: women's plight, even in cities. Despite progress in various fields, women still face gender-based violence, educational inequities, and economic inequality. Inhumane behaviours including female infanticide, dowry demands, and underage marriages stem from patriarchy and gender prejudices.

Women are marginalized by social and economic hurdles such low education and financial resources, which perpetuate poverty and limited chances. Domestic and dowry-related violence leave many women without assistance. Discriminatory cultural norms reduce women's agency and rights. Women remain trapped in cycles of inequity and dependence due to a lack of education. Economic inequality and poor healthcare worsen women's emotional and physical wellbeing.

Women's ideas are often ignored in family and society decisions notwithstanding gender equality progress. Promoting gender equality, improving women's educational and economic opportunities, and creating cultures that recognise and respect women's contributions are needed to address these concerns. This project promotes gender equality and equitable participation in all fields by highlighting the need for effective solutions.

4. Dr. OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA: A Beacon of Inspiration for Women's Day

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, born on December 3, 1984, in Agartala, Tripura, India, is a distinguished figure whose contributions resonate powerfully. Not only is he a renowned author, educationist, physician, and philosopher, but he also exemplifies unwavering support for gender equality and empowerment.

Currently serving as a faculty member for Physiology at ESIC-PGIMSR and ESI Medical College in Kolkata, Dr. Baidya's journey highlights the importance of inclusivity and opportunities for women in academia and healthcare. His tireless efforts have paved the way for countless women to thrive in these fields.

Dr. Baidya's achievements in medicine, including his MBBS and MD from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, underscore his commitment to advancing women's health and well-being. Through his research and teachings, he champions gender-sensitive healthcare practices, ensuring equitable access to quality medical services for all.

As a prolific author, Dr. Baidya's works transcend boundaries, advocating for universal ethics, moral philosophy, and world peace. His influential books, such as "A Path to World Peace" and "Morality Beyond Human Brain," inspire women to embrace their innate virtues and play pivotal roles in fostering global harmony.

Recognized with prestigious awards like the Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award and the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award, Dr. Baidya stands as a beacon of inspiration for women everywhere. He is inspiring women to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to shaping a better world.

5. SHARAD GUPTA unveiling the Plight: Women's Challenges in India

As we celebrate International Women's Day, it's crucial to acknowledge the invaluable role of housewives in our communities. Often overlooked and underestimated, housewives are the silent champions who play a pivotal role in nurturing families and maintaining the fabric of society.

Empowerment of housewives is not merely about recognizing their contributions but also about ensuring they have access to resources, education, and opportunities for personal growth. Empowerment begins with acknowledging the immense value they bring to their households and society at large.

Providing avenues for skill development, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy is essential to empower housewives. Many possess talents and aspirations beyond the domestic sphere, and enabling them to explore these interests can lead to greater fulfillment and economic independence.

Furthermore, promoting gender equality within households is critical. Encouraging equal participation in decision-making, chores, and caregiving responsibilities fosters a supportive environment where housewives are respected as equals rather than subordinates.

Ultimately, the empowerment of housewives is not just a women's issue but a societal imperative. By recognizing, supporting, and empowering housewives, we create stronger families, communities, and a more equitable society for all. This International Women's Day, let's celebrate the resilience and contributions of housewives and commit to empowering them for a brighter future.

6. Breaking Barriers: CA. TARUN KUMAR's Mission to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

In celebration of Women's Day, let's shine a spotlight on CA. TARUN KUMAR, a trailblazing figure in the startup ecosystem. Hailing from SRCC with a background in chartered accountancy, Tarun Kumar exemplifies dedication and passion for empowering women entrepreneurs.

As a Senior Consultant at the Ministry of Finance and the founder of a thriving CA firm, Tarun Kumar's commitment to fostering the growth of startups is remarkable. Notably, he extends his support to women-led ventures, recognizing their immense potential in driving economic progress.

Tarun Kumar serves as a steadfast mentor at IIT Mumbai, advocating for gender inclusivity in entrepreneurship. His role as a Jury member at Piranha Tank, JMI, and patron member of the MSME Development Forum underscores his dedication to advancing women's participation in the startup landscape.

By championing women entrepreneurs and collaborating with government initiatives, Tarun Kumar contributes significantly to realizing the vision of a trillion-dollar economy. Through his unwavering efforts, he paves the way for women to thrive and excel in the entrepreneurial realm, thus catalyzing inclusive growth and prosperity for the nation.

7. Empowering Journeys: Celebrating Dr. THEJO KUMARI AMUDALA on International Women's Day

A true embodiment of empowerment and resilience. Hailing as one of the 'Under 50 Global Inspirational Women', Dr. Thejo's dedication and hard work have propelled her to the pinnacles of success.

With multiple doctorates from prestigious universities and numerous world records under her belt, Dr. Thejo's ascent from humble beginnings stands as a testament to the power of determination. Her unwavering commitment to learning and progress serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all that through perseverance, anything is achievable.

Dr. Thejo's influence transcends gender boundaries, inspiring both men and women alike with her courage and leadership. She champions important causes and advocates for societal change, making a lasting impact on the world. She has also won the Mrs. Universe Winner 2022 title.

Despite her immense success, she remains remarkably down-to-earth, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of housewives and extending her heartfelt appreciation to all women on this special day.

As the WHRPC International Ambassador and National Human Rights President of India, Dr. Thejo's contributions to human rights and global peace have garnered international acclaim. Her accolades, including the prestigious Global Iron Lady Award, serve as a testament to her tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to creating a fairer and more equitable world for all.

8. Dr. DIVYA TANWAR: A Beacon of Empowerment on Women's Day

In commemorating Women's Day, we honor Dr. Divya Tanwar, an educational luminary and co-founder of BonanzaTouch.com, whose brilliance extends far beyond the realms of cybersecurity. With a profound dedication to nurturing young minds and prioritizing mental well-being, Dr. Tanwar stands as a beacon of empowerment and resilience.

As a dedicated professor, she not only fosters technological acumen but also champions emotional resilience, illuminating a path to empowerment for women and young minds alike. Dr. Tanwar's steadfast focus on mental health in education underscores her profound understanding of the intricate connection between emotional well-being and academic success.

In her tireless efforts, she emphasizes that the progress of society hinges not solely on technological advancements but also on the emotional intelligence and well-being of its citizens, particularly its women.

Drawing from her cultural heritage, Dr. Tanwar seamlessly blends empathy, understanding, and holistic well-being, bridging the gap between tradition and progress. Through her co-founding of BonanzaTouch.com, she manifests her commitment to accessible mental health support, providing a sanctuary for individuals, especially women and teenagers, through expert counseling, therapy sessions, and a nurturing community forum.

On this Women's Day, let us celebrate Dr. Divya Tanwar's unwavering dedication as she embodies the essence of mental well-being—a journey of healing, resilience, and empowerment for women around the globe.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.