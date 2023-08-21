Diversify Smartly: Shiba Inu, Solana, and Pomerdoge Among the Best Affordable Cryptos

Diversification is a key strategy when it comes to investing, and the cryptocurrency market is no exception. Investors seeking affordable coins offering great growth potential should consider Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), and Pomerdoge (POMD). Read on to find out why these cryptos are emerging as top contenders for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

Growing Utility Could Drive the Price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Higher

Shiba Inu (SHIB) started out as a meme coin but has become one of the most popular and widely adopted cryptos today. The project is looking to further increase its adoption by adding utility to the Shiba Inu network.

Following the successful launch of Shibarium today, the team would turn their attention to more products. Among these products and services include the DEX ShibaSwap, Shiboshi, and the Oshiverse Shiba Inu metaverse.

With more utility, crypto experts have forecasted a massive price increase for SHIB. Now trading at $0.000008972, the price of Shiba Inu has been projected to rally as high as $0.00001500 this year. As more utility is added, more price growth could be expected.

Solana’s Technological Innovation Leading To Adoption

Solana (SOL) is a fast, scalable, and low-cost smart contract platform originally created to compete with Ethereum and other blockchain networks. However, several network issues hindered Solana from dominating as initially intended.

As the Solana blockchain stabilizes, things are beginning to get more promising for the project. Since the start of the year, the project has attracted the third-highest funds from institutional investors, bested by only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This hints that more development and adoption should be expected from Solana in the coming months. As this happens, the price of Solana would increase also. Now trading at $23.12, the price of SOL has been projected to top $30 this year.

Blockchain Gaming To Fuel Pomerdoge (POMD) Rise

Pomerdoge (POMD) is a new play-to-earn token that has been showing promises of even bigger returns than Shiba Inu in 2023. The blockchain gaming space is growing at a frantic pace – with an astonishing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.3% from 2023 to 2030.

As a unique project in this space, Pomerdoge holds so much promise for the future, making it a great addition to the portfolio of every crypto investor. In addition, the crypto is greatly priced – currently selling at $0.008.

The value of this token has been projected to increase exponentially as it offers what no other project does – meme coins and a gaming ecosystem. The avatars that will be used in the Pomerdoge gaming ecosystem are all unique and inspired by meme coins.

Already, Pomerdoge has partnered with the likes of Amazon Web Service, Trust Wallet, Cloud Flare, and Uniswap. As Pomerdoge grows to dominate blockchain gaming, the price of the token has been projected to hit $0.35 this year.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

