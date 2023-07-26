Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio With These Top Altcoins, The Sandbox, Pepe, and Tradecurve

As an investor looking to diversify your portfolio, we have three exciting coins for you to consider: The Sandbox, (SAND), Pepe (PEPE), and Tradecurve (TCRV). Each of these coins offers unique features and growth potential, making them great investment options. In this article, we will delve into why each of them is worth your investment.

The Sandbox Moves Towards Self-Publishing for Landowners

The Sandbox crypto is one of the first open-world gaming platforms built on blockchain technology, now known as a metaverse. Also, The Sandbox (SAND) ranks above most other platforms as a very unique project with established partnerships. The project is also led by a solid team with developments that put The Sandbox ahead of the competition.

Recently, the team announced its first steps towards allowing landowners in the Sandbox to self-publish. Experts have seen this as a bullish sign for The Sandbox coin, SAND. This will allow landowners to be more creative and build within the metaverse with Sandbox. The Sandbox price now stands at $0.4475 but is predicted to hit $1 before the end of 2023.

Pepe (PEPE) To Lead the 2023 Meme Rally

In 2023, the meme coin rejuvenation was brought about by Pepe (PEPE). Based on the already popular Pepe the Frong internet meme, Pepe coin (PEPE) was an instant success. Despite suffering from the market downtrend, Pepe coin has yielded returns of over 5,400% from its listing price. This makes the meme coin Pepe one of the most profitable cryptos in the market.

Additionally, just like Shiba Inu in 2021, many experts have predicted that Pepe coin would be the biggest meme coin of 2023. If history is to repeat itself, then the Pepe coin price could explode in the next bull market. Now trading at $0.000001534, many crypto analysts have predicted that the meme coin could erase two zeros before the end of the year.

Tradecurve Opens Crypto Traders To Derivatives Instruments

One of the most unique crypto projects about to be launched is Tradecurve. The project is building the first platform to give crypto traders access to derivatives instruments.

Also, on Tradecurve, users will use crypto as leverage to trade instruments from the stocks, options, forex, and commodities markets. To date, no crypto platform offers the variety of financial instruments that Tradecurve offers.

While it's in its early stages, Tradecurve has attracted massive attention from investors. In the last couple of weeks, over 16,000 new users have joined Tradecurve amidst its price surge. The price of its utility token, TCRV, increased from $0.01 to $0.025 (a 150% rise).

Lastly, crypto analysts are more bullish about the future, predicting TCRV will be the next crypto with a 5,000% potential. This means TCRV could hit the $1 mark before the end of the year.

