Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. Celebrates Teacher's Day

Chandigarh- Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. celebrated Teacher's Day in Chandigarh, courtesy of its renowned brand - Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho.

On this joyous event, entrepreneur and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, popularly known as Brand Machine, wished all the teachers a very happy Teacher's Day.

Explaining the importance of a teacher in our lives, he said that teachers or gurus have a huge contribution to the life of an individual. Just as a firm foundation builds a solid building, in the same way, a teacher helps in constructing a building of success for the future by strengthening the foundation of the student. He not only takes his pupils to the heights of success but also teaches him a precise way to choose the right and wrong in life which will be beneficial for him in future.

Remembering his father, the Late Mr. I.K. Juneja, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja quoted-

पिता से अस्तित्व मेरा, पिता हैं जीवन बीज,

गुरू बनकर दी, सम्मार्ग की मुझको सीख।

संघर्ष सिखाया और जगाया मेरा स्वाभिमान,

प्रतिछाया हूं उनकी, पिता से मेरी पहचान।।

He also had complete confidence in me and my abilities, so I knew that I could do it.

It is said that in a child's life, the mother is always his first teacher, who makes him familiar with the world. And the second important place is given to teachers, who make him aware of worldly understanding. Just as a potter shapes clay into a vessel, the same way, a teacher shapes the lives of their students. Our relationship with teachers is based on trust and respect. It is impossible to make life simple and successful without a teacher. Teacher's Day is a celebration and occasion to pay respect and gratitude towards teachers. Teachers teach us to face adverse situations in the life.

Keeping all these things in mind, Dr. Juneja founded Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. and crafted its main product Dr. Ortho, which is completely Ayurvedic and helps in relieving joint pain (knee, shoulder, elbow, neck, wrist pain etc.) from its root. Further, he said that along with Ayurvedic Dr. Ortho Oil, Ayurvedic capsules, pain relief spray, and ointment are available in the market from many years. However, considering the high demands of Indians, the company has also launched Strong Oil, Premium Quality Knee Cap, Back Support, Posture Corrector, and Ankle Binder in the market.

Teachers show us the right path to fulfil our dreams. It is because of them that we become successful in our lives. Teachers are the backbone of every person's life. It is the teacher who teaches the real meaning of life to the students. A teacher, like our parents in every situation, remains with us, be it happiness or distress. They also serve society and the nation by encouraging the youth and educating them. It is only because of their blessings, we move from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

