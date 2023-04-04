Diwakar Sharma's game-changing initiative saves Indian students' Careers and parents' hard-earned money.

A Positive effort provides new hope for millions of Indian students wishing to study and work in Canada. He has observed that many Indian students are getting cheated and their lives and careers are getting spoiled due to wrong guidance.

Diwakar Sharma, an Indo-Canadian education consultant, has taken a bold initiative to save Indian students from falling victim to fraudulent agents who promise easy admission and job opportunities in Canada. Sharma has witnessed the struggles and disappointment that Indian students face when they arrive in Canada without proper guidance, and he is determined to make a difference in their lives.

Sharma's initiative focuses on providing Indian students with the right guidance and information to choose the right career path and succeed in Canada. He has been conducting workshops and seminars in various cities across India, covering a wide range of topics related to studying in Canada, including the admission process, job market, and immigration process.

Through his initiative, Sharma is not only helping students achieve their dreams of studying and settling in Canada but also saving their parents' hard-earned money. Many Indian parents invest a significant amount of money in their children's education in Canada, hoping for a better future for them. Unfortunately, many students end up in low-paying jobs, unable to repay their parents' debts, and struggling to make ends meet.

Sharma believes that the root cause of this problem is the lack of proper guidance and information available to Indian students. He is determined to change that by providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their future.

Speaking about his initiative, Sharma said, "I want to save Indian students from falling prey to scams and false promises. It's not just about helping them achieve their dreams; it's also about saving their parents' hard-earned money. By providing the right guidance and information, we can help students make informed decisions and avoid disappointment and financial hardship."

Sharma's initiative has been widely welcomed by the Indian student community, with many students attending his workshops and using his website as a resource. Students have praised Sharma for his efforts to help them make informed decisions about their future and avoid scams and frauds.

In conclusion, Sharma's initiative is a ray of hope for Indian students who dream of studying and settling in Canada. By providing them with the right guidance and information, he is not only helping them achieve their dreams but also saving their parents' hard-earned money. Sharma's work is a shining example of how individuals can make a difference in the lives of others and create a better future for everyone.

Sharma's organization, DIWAKAR IMMIGRATION SERVICES INC, has a website named rushtocanada.ca, which provides detailed information about studying in Canada, the admission process, scholarships, and more. The website also has a section where students and parents can post their queries and get a response from Sharma or his team.

According to Sharma, his organization is planning to introduce a 24x7 students' helpline number, where students can get updates about upcoming seminars, career counselling appointments, admission updates, university exams, and other related information.

Sharma's seminars have been a boon for students and parents who are often confused about the admission process, visa requirements, and other formalities involved in studying abroad. During these seminars, Sharma provides a step-by-step guide to the admission process and also talks about the various scholarships and financial aid options available for Indian students.

Apart from providing guidance on admission procedures, Sharma also helps students choose the right course and university based on their interests and career goals. He also talks about the job prospects in different fields, the cost of living in Canada, and other factors that students should consider before making a decision.

One of the major problems that Indian students face is the lack of knowledge about the credibility of education agents. Many students and parents fall prey to unprofessional agents who promise them admission to top universities but end up cheating them. Sharma warns students and parents about such agents and advises them to do their own research before approaching any education agent.

Sharma's seminars have received positive feedback from students and parents who have attended them. Many students have found his guidance to be invaluable in making the right choices for their future.

"I attended Diwakar Sharma's seminar in Delhi, and it was an eye-opener for me. He helped me choose the right course and university based on my interests, and his guidance has been instrumental in shaping my career," said Priyanka Bharti, a student who is currently studying in Canada.

Sharma's efforts have not gone unnoticed, and he has been recognized by various organizations for his contributions to the field of education consultancy.

In conclusion, Diwakar Sharma's initiative to provide the right guidance to Indian students who aspire to study in Canada is commendable. His seminars and website have been a valuable resource for students and parents who are often confused about the admission process and other formalities involved in studying abroad. With his 24x7 helpline number, Sharma aims to provide even more support to students and parents and ensure that they make informed decisions about their education and career.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

