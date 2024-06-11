DKNY Makes a Grand Entrance on Flipkart, G3 Private Equity Community and MRPL group at the Helm of this partnership

Ahmedabad, India– Iconic fashion brand DKNY has unveiled its largest collection of premium women's handbags in India in partnership with MRPL Group. Launched on Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, this collaboration marks a significant step for DKNY, expanding its brand presence and introducing a diverse selection of handbags to the Indian market .

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., recognized for its visionary approach, has played a pivotal role in welcoming DKNY under its esteemed portfolio. Renowned for its adeptness in identifying and nurturing brands with exceptional potential, G-III’s inclusion of DKNY underscores the companys unwavering commitment to introducing globally acclaimed fashion labels to its repertoire .

DKNY Donna Karan New York

Flipkart's commitment to offering premium international brands is further solidified by welcoming DKNY to its platform. By providing customers with exclusive access to renowned brands, Flipkart establishes itself as a trendsetter, catering to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. DKNY's expansive collection on Flipkart caters to this demand, offering Indian consumers a taste of international style .

The extensive collection encompasses a wide range of styles, including slings, clutches, wallets, shoulder bags, travel bags, and more. This variety positions DKNY as a frontrunner in the Indian e-commerce handbag category .

Zenil Shah, Director of MRPL Group

Zenil Shah, Director of MRPL Group, the DKNY brand partner in India, expressed his excitement about the launch: “We are proud to be a part of this transformative journey,connecting global brands with Indian consumers. MRPL Group is dedicated to bringing more international brands to Flipkart, solidifying the platform's position as a hub for premium and diverse fashion.”

This partnership reflects the growing demand for global fashion in India and the commitment of key players to reshape the online retail landscape. DKNY's expansive collection on Flipkart caters to this demand, offering Indian consumers a taste of international style .

