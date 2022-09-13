D.L. Maya launches Tapis Rouge – a new red carpet collection for women

’Tapis Rouge’ an avant-garde, red carpet collection, which is all about celebrating grand occasions was launched by D.L. Maya, the designer, and label well-known for its design philosophy and exquisite embroidery techniques with an edgy modernity. ‘Tapis Rouge’ is synonymous with extravagance, opulence, and luxury. The stellar choice of colours, impressive corsetry, masterful draping, and elaborate embroideries are the accentuating elements of the designer line. Furthermore, each outfit is versatile, as, every color has gowns of various lengths, cuts, and intricate detailing that distinguishes it from the rest but still encapsulates it as a part of the same series.

The fashion show ended with the beautiful Kiara Advani walking down the ramp in an elaborate gown from the collection. The event was hosted by the popular Bollywood Host Manish Paul, who also wore a DL Maya suit from the upcoming Menswear collection.

On the unveiling of the collection, D.L. Maya said, “Every collection is designed keeping in mind the sophisticated, modern-day woman. This collection consists of contemporary couture gowns in exquisite cuts and designs. The idea is to ensure a woman has several wearable options before dressing up for a grand occasion on the red carpet. Each outfit is meticulously crafted with intricate details on hand-picked textiles at the in-house atelier. This collection is a result of our journey over the years of creating over 600 original designs with an intention to cater to the global audience.”

On walking for DL Maya, Kiara said, “The luxury, extravagance and opulence of wearing this gown along with it being so comfortable makes it easy for any woman to dress up for a red carpet event. The options of colours, cuts and design elements are extensive. The high wearability of these ensembles makes them something to look out for.”

The upcoming seasons will see a larger portfolio for men and women across occasions and seasons and the collection will be showcased in the UAE, USA and Hongkong.

DL Maya’s garments have seen pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss Diva, and more. Several influential stylists have many a time dipped into her exquisite collections to dress celebrities for various red carpets and events.

