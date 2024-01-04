DLF CyberHub Culminates 2023 with a Dazzling Finale to 'Unwrap December' Extravaganza

DLF CyberHub, the iconic high-street destination, concluded its month-long celebration, 'Unwrap December,' in grand style, marking the culmination of festivities that took place from December 11 to December 31, 2023. The month-long event provided visitors with an extraordinary and unforgettable experience as they bid farewell to the year.

Known for its spectacular anamorphic launches, DLF CyberHub raised the bar this year by introducing a stunning anamorphic screen as the centerpiece of 'Unwrap December.' This larger-than-life installation became a hotspot for visitors, enticing them to capture memorable moments through selfies and videos. The innovative anamorphic Screen also offered a unique gifting experience, adding a personalized touch to the overall celebration.

On December 15, a heartwarming Meet and Greet with Santa added a magical touch to DLF CyberHub, with Santa Claus journeying all the way from Finland to spread festive cheer. Shoppers were treated to enticing offers and exciting rewards through the Shop & Win initiative, including the chance to win an all-expenses-paid vacation to Finland for spends 50,000 or above, exemplifying the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

The festive ambiance of 'Unwrap December' was further enhanced by the enchanting performance of the Delhi Chamber Choir, capturing the true essence of Christmas. The specially curated market, December Edit, brought a lively marketplace filled with home décor, Christmas gifts, and more.

The month-long celebration concluded with a thrilling Lucky Draw Finale. One fortunate winner, Somya Sharma, secured an all-expenses-paid vacation to Finland, enhancing the spirit of giving during the holiday season. The weekly highest shoppers at DLF CyberHub were Gaurav Dawar, Henna Vij and Prateek Agarwal – who themselves a super classy Yezdi Scrambler bike by Jawa Yezdi, each.

In essence, 'Unwrap December' emerged as a campaign that celebrated life, fostered love, and provided numerous reasons for people to visit DLF CyberHub. Curated Movie Screenings every Saturday throughout the month added an extra layer of entertainment, enhancing the festive spirit within the community.

