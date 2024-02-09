DLF Promenade Celebrates 15 Years of Infinite Memories

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

As February approaches, all eyes are on DLF Promenade, Delhi's shopping paradise that has set the bar for the latest trends, fashion and events. With great excitement, the mall celebrates its 15th Anniversary, a remarkable occasion representing a beautiful journey with all patrons playing a significant role in its growth.



Over the past 15 years, DLF Promenade has catalyzed powerful changes in brands, audiences, and experiences. From being Delhi's first Fashion Destination to pioneering free vaccination drives during the pandemic, bringing the best events to the city and offering a wide array of culinary excellence - the mall has consistently evolved. The awards, such as the Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council and LEAD Platinum certification from USGBC, only amplify its promise of quality and the highest safety standards in the country.



Over these 15 years, all of Delhi’s catch up plans, dinner dates, shopping sprees, movie screenings, kids carnivals have been centered at DLF Promenade and the catch phrase “See You at Promenade” has stuck!



Stepping back in time, patrons are invited to join DLF Promenade on a nostalgic journey with "See You at Promenade." This iconic campaign revisits the past 15 years filled with transformation and development, honoring the mall's growth and creating a bond with beloved patrons who have been with the mall every step of the way.



To celebrate the 15th Anniversary, DLF Promenade plans a series of live performances featuring local bands, solo artists, and headlining acts. Each week brings a unique theme.



Ranging from Dessert Bazaar by LBB and Kiddyland winter carnival for kids on 11th Feb, a live folk and sufi night by Barmer Boys on 17th Feb, Doggie Valentine Party on 18th feb and a theatre performance with Chekhov plays on 25th Feb.



Through their Grand Giveaways, all shoppers stand a chance to win gift vouchers. The top 15 shoppers this month can win an all expense paid trip to Finland, exclusive bars from Haus of Bars, gold coins from Tanishq and Orra, and Samsung watches among many other gift hampers. With these and many other rewards, every shopper is in for a treat.



As they celebrate this momentous occasion at DLF Promenade, the team also expresses sincere gratitude to the loyal customers who have shown endless love and support throughout the years. Moving forward, the commitment remains to provide exceptional service to the audience, eagerly anticipating their continued support. So, we’ll See You at Promenade!