DLF5 Community pedals together for a fitter and greener future!

On June 04, 2022, the morning for DLF5 residents became more fun than a usual Saturday morning, thanks to DLF5 FITTER community Cyclothon in partnership with Hindustan Times, Hydration Partner Dabur Real.

The cycling event was held with an objective to foster a culture of riding bicycles to not only get fitter and healthier, but also as a step towards a sustainable future.

Held between World Bicycle Day (June 03) and World Environment Day (June 05), the Cyclothon brought together cycling enthusiasts to pedal together through a defined circuit in Gurgaon.

Held as a community event, the Cyclothon saw participation from over 200 people who gathered early in the morning at 5:00 am with their bicycles to pedal together for a sustainable future. Other than the residents of DLF5, HT employees and well-known cycling groups also came together to participate.

The ride was across a route of approximately 12 kms on Raghavendra Marg in Gurugram from Horizon center till Gateway tower and back. While the Full Circuit ride was about 12 kms, the participants also had an option to go for Half Circuit of 6 kms distance. Half Circuit riders took a U-turn mid-way and returned to Two Horizon Center. While it was organized for fun, the event had a race format built-in.

Within the circuits were further segregation and the groups were flagged off separately:

-Full Circuit Men

-Full Circuit Women

-Half Circuit Children

Multiple hydration points were located around the route to keep the cyclists hydrated throughout the race.

The morning had an exciting line-up of performances to be enjoyed by guests and participants once the race was completed. This included a stunt show on bicycles, a band performance by Dhun and power-packed Zumba sessions.

