Do Binance or Coinbase Offer the Best Investment Opportunity In 2023? Or Are Meme Coins Like Big Eyes Coin Taking Over?

The crypto space has been booming lately, and the news just keeps getting better. BNB (BNB), the native token of the Binance exchange, has been surging with a 10% increase in the last seven days.

This is great news for investors, as Binance is one of the best crypto exchanges in the world. Meanwhile, Coinbase, the popular US-based exchange, has been watching the action from the sidelines. And, as the bull market approaches, everyone is looking for the next big meme coin. Enter Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the promising new community meme token that could be the next big thing.

How BNB and Binance Are Revolutionizing the Cryptocurrency Industry

BNB (BNB) is the native token of the Binance exchange

BNB (BNB) is the native token of the Binance exchange, which was launched in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao. It's a popular choice among traders and investors, with many benefits. One of the best features of Binance is its low fees. If you use BNB to pay for fees on the platform, you can save up to 25%. Additionally, Binance offers a wide range of trading pairs, including some of the most popular coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Moreover, Binance has been expanding its services to include other products, such as Binance Launchpad, a platform that helps new projects raise funds through initial coin offerings (ICOs). This has been a huge success, and Binance Launchpad has helped launch many successful projects, including the likes of Elrond and Perlin.

Coinbase Stock: The Indirect Investment Opportunity

Coinbase Stock: The Indirect Investment Opportunity

Coinbase is one of the largest and most trusted crypto exchanges around the world. Brian Armstrong founded the company in 2012, and it quickly gained popularity due to its ease of use and security. Coinbase has been expanding its offerings over the years and now supports many popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).

In a direct stock listing on April 14, 2021, Coinbase became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange and the value of Coinbase stock is currently worth $69 per share at the time of writing. Investing in Coinbase stock is a great way to leverage against investing directly into crypto solely. By this, not only can you benefit from the growth of Coinbase, but you can also benefit from the overall growth of the crypto market whilst spreading your risk.

Big Eyes Coin: The Next Big Meme Coin?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an exciting new community meme token with the aim of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem

With the crypto market heating up, it's no surprise that everyone is looking for the next big thing. The last bull run saw the rise of meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which gained enormous popularity and made many investors a lot of money.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an exciting new community meme token with the aim of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. The team has announced that 5% of their tokens will go into a visible charity wallet to save the oceans of the world.

Holders of Big Eyes Coin's own NFT drop, "The Sushi Crew," will have access to unique events, according to a recent announcement. With an impressive $34.05 million presale, Big Eyes Coin looks like a promising contender. And with the presale coming to an end on June 3rd, this makes it a good time to get ahead of the crowd and look into Big Eyes Coin at its earliest stages. The END300 bonus code offers an impressive 300% bonus, so now is the time to act.

The recent pump in BNB and the promising outlook for Coinbase stock are both exciting developments for the cryptocurrency space. Binance Exchange, powered by BNB, offers a unique platform for traders and investors, while Coinbase stock provides a great opportunity for those who want to invest in cryptocurrency indirectly through the stock market.

As we approach what could be the next bull run in the crypto market, it's wise to keep an eye on meme coins like Big Eyes Coin. With its focus on shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and its commitment to charitable causes, it has the potential to become the next big thing in the world of meme coins.

BIG EYES COIN (BIG)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.