Do not take chance while choosing and securing important life goals

Life is unpredictable; exigencies can strike any moment and throw you off your feet. Whether it is a job loss, the demise of a close family member, or a global health crisis like COVID-19, it is hard to predict what’s going to happen the next moment. This uncertainty can sometimes be debilitating, which is why it is critical to take the right steps to ensure peace of mind, and build a safety net for you and your family.

Financial stability is one of the most significant goals in today’s day and age. For most people, the pandemic last year was an eye-opener, making them realise the importance of both protection and savings.

Akhil Uberoi (28), a sales professional from Navi Mumbai, says, “I’ve been riddled with extreme anxiety and fear, especially since the pandemic hit. It made me realise how unpredictable life can be, and the only way to counter its impact is to have at least a few security measures in place. Before COVID-19, financial security wasn’t even on my mind; I took it for granted. Today, my focus is to find the right investment vehicles to ensure both financial security and protection for me and my family.”

Although there’s no dearth of life insurance plans, choosing the best one is no child’s play. To battle uncertainty and ensure financial protection, nothing comes close to life insurance plans with guaranteed returns.

Fulfilling long-term goals

We all have certain life goals that we want to achieve; it could be anything from travelling the world, your child’s higher education or marriage, or even planning for retirement. But there’s no way you can fulfil these dreams, if there’s no right plan in place!

Today, the market is inundated with multiple financial instruments that could be subject to market risk. Those who are risk-averse must make an educated decision to go for life insurance plans that offer income that are not impacted with market risks. These plans don’t just provide the policy holder with financial protection, but also provide a certain amount, post the term period. These plans can also be viewed as the next best alternative to fixed deposits that have plunged over the past year.

“I have been someone who has put in a lot of money in the equity market, but it was last year that I realised that it’s not a safe bet. That’s why, I decided to go for a life insurance plan with guaranteed returns. It’s a win-win for me, because not only does it serve as a good substitute for regular income, but also protects my future,” says Priya Raina (32), a media professional.

Benefits of Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro Plan:

● Maturity benefit

After the policy has matured, the policy holder receives both the reversionary bonus and the terminal bonus, if any. All in all, the customer receives guaranteed returns, as the name suggests! This is as per the terms and conditions of the product that one applies for.

● Death benefit

In case of the sudden demise of the policy holder, the nominee receives the sum assured as well as the reversionary bonus and terminal bonus, in case if it’s applicable.

● Tax benefits

The maturity proceeds or any sum received under such plans are tax-free as per prevailing Income Tax laws. This becomes an added attraction, especially amid the current environment of uncertainty, economic slowdown, and market volatility.

● Risk-free

These returns are averse to risk, as they invest in fixed income securities.

Why pick Bharti AXA Life’s Guaranteed Income Pro?

Look around you, and you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to guaranteed life insurance plans. Yet, there are only a few that understand the pulse of their customers like Bharti AXA Life Insurance. Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro is a long-term investment plan that doubles up as a life insurance cover. It is one of the best savings plans in the market that provides sound financial returns amid uncertain markets, as well as life insurance coverage.

‘Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro’ empowers consumers to choose certainty when it comes to making decisions regarding life’s big goals like retirement plan, children’s college education and securing family’s future with a guaranteed* solution, apart from protection cover, benefits of a savings product and the sound financial returns on maturity.

If you opt for this policy, you get life insurance cover during the policy term. There are two options to choose from: Endowment option, where you get lump sum benefit at maturity. Under this option, policyholders also receive guaranteed addition of 10 per cent of one annualized premium from the very first year to build a safety net.

You could also go for the Income option, which ensures you receive income during the income pay-out period.

Here are some of the options you can pick from:

● Short-term income: In this case, you receive income for an income payout period that is equal to the premium payment term, after the policy term is completed.

● Long-term income: Under this option, you can get income for an income payout period of 25-30 years, after the completion of the policy term. Once the income payout period has ended, all the premiums paid are returned.

● Deferred income: Here, you get income for an income payout period of 25 years post completion of the policy term. The deferment period of 5-10 years applies from the end of the premium payment term to the end of the policy term.

The current state of the economy and low interest rates make it even more important to have financial security. Moreover, having a secure future is the key to having a relaxed and tension-free present. So, #DoTheSmartThing and choose the Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro Plan from Bharti AXA Life to live life on your own terms, minus worry!

