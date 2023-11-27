Do Payday Loans Affect Your Credit Score?

Getting a payday loan may be your only solution if you need money fast with bad credit. However, before going into debt, you need to evaluate all the potential consequences of this borrowing decision. At this stage, you may wonder whether payday loans affect your credit score.

Although loan options till paycheck usually have no direct impact on your credit scores, they can lead to various credit issues in the future. Let's take a look at how payday loans can affect your credit.

What Is a Payday Loan and How Does It Work?

A payday loan is a small cash advance loan with short repayment terms and high interest rates. Payday loans are known for being very accessible and fast. You can get up to $1,000, even with bad credit, in as little as 24 hours. This makes them quite convenient in situations of urgent need and lack of time.

Like with any other loan, a payday loan is an amount of money a lender gives you at interest and requires you to repay it within an agreed-upon term. As the name suggests, a payday loan's maturity date is tied to a borrower's next paycheck. Therefore, the repayment terms usually range from 2 to 4 weeks.

How It Works

Most payday lenders allow applicants to get their loans online. There are also companies, such as 1F Cash Advance, that partner with multiple loan providers, allowing you to get the best possible deal on the market from the comfort of your home. The application process usually includes filling out a simple application form and submitting supporting documentation. Then, a lender reviews your application details to make sure you meet its eligibility criteria.

Once approved, you only need to read your loan agreement and e-sign it if you're fine with the terms. After accepting an offer, a lender makes a direct deposit into your bank account. This process typically takes from several hours to one business day. Finally, you need to repay the loan after receiving your next paycheck. The process is usually automatic, meaning that a lender makes a withdrawal electronically.

Do Payday Loans Do Credit Checks?

Typically, payday loans don't do credit checks through major credit bureaus. This means that applying for one won't hurt your credit history. Additionally, the lack of a hard inquiry makes loan processing much faster.

However, it doesn't mean that payday lenders don't perform credit checks at all. The process of reviewing your data for eligibility still takes place and is known as a soft credit check.

How Do Payday Loans Affect Your Credit?

Payday loans usually don't affect a borrower's credit as long as they are repaid on time. However, it also depends on the lender. Some payday lenders can still conduct inquiries via major credit reporting bureaus, making your FICO rating go down even at the application stage.

In theory, payday loans can affect your credit report and lead to subsequent issues if you don't pay them back on time. Unfortunately, it's a quite common practice. Statistics say that about 80% of all payday loans don't get paid back within two weeks. The reason is simple: payday loans come with high interest rates and very short repayment terms. This combination makes them difficult to handle.

What Will Happen If I Don't Repay a Payday Loan on Time?

Paying late or defaulting on your payday loan comes with several financial consequences.

Extra Fees

Each time you pay late, the amount you owe rises as your interest adds up quickly. This is because a payday lender applies late fees in addition to non-sufficient funds fees, which can be set by both a lender and your bank.

Rollover

Some loan providers offer you to renew your loan or make a rollover. In this scenario, a lender creates a new loan on the entire amount you owe and applies new interest to it, usually higher than the initial one.

Collection Calls

Late or missed payments can result in attempts to get money back from you with the help of debt collectors. This way, collectors will try to contact you and may also call your relatives and friends in order to find out your location. Keep in mind that threats or explanations of your debt situation to third parties are considered illegal.

Also, when a payday lender sends your profile to a debt collection agency, it may report your late payments to major credit bureaus. This way, your credit history will be damaged.

Lawsuit

Even if the amount you owe is small, a lender can still take you to court. Most lawsuits end in favor of a lender, as consumers are most likely to ignore them. This way, a lender may get a court order to garnish a portion of your future wages to get its money back from you.

What Are My Options If I Can't Pay off a Payday Loan?

Even if you face challenges with repaying your payday loan, try to prioritize your regular expenses and needs first. Paying to your payday lender instead of covering rent or buying food is never a good idea. Here are a few things you can do.

Seek help from a nonprofit credit counselor;

Check out whether you're eligible for assistance with rent, food, or utilities from government or local community organizations;

Sell something. You can do it online on platforms like Facebook Marketplace or have a garage sale;

Find a side gig. You can become an Uber driver or find a freelance activity online via platforms like Upwork;

Cut out unnecessary expenses. Track how much you spend each week and determine some expense categories that you do without. This way, you will be able to free up some cash and use it to cover your debt;

File for bankruptcy. However, this option should be considered as a last resort. Keep in mind that bankruptcy has multiple long-term financial consequences and should not be filed over one small debt.

How to Repair Credit After Payday Loans?

If your credit score is damaged after defaulting on your payday loan, it will take you some time to boost it. Just keep in mind that you'll never repair your credit as long as you create a cycle of debt. Therefore, you should stop taking out a new short-term loan to cover the previous ones.

Then, you can start improving your credit by making on-time payments, including rent and utilities. If your landlord or utility company reports your payments to credit bureaus, this will boost your scores. Additionally, you should maintain a low credit utilization ratio. This ratio shows how much credit you use compared to your entire credit limit. Try to maintain it under 30% to fix your rating.

Finally, you can apply for a credit builder loan. This loan requires you to make monthly payments upfront. You will get a loan amount on hand after the repayment term ends. Each of your on-time payments will be sent to credit bureaus, improving your overall score.

Payday Loan Alternatives

If a payday loan doesn't seem a reliable option for you, here are several cash advance loans you can consider instead.

Payday Alternative Loans

A payday alternative loan is an option you can probably get from your credit union if you're a current member of one. This loan works similarly to a regular payday loan but offers extended repayment terms, which can be up to 6 months. Additionally, PALs' interest rates are capped at 28%, making them cheaper and more manageable.

Credit Card Cash Advances

If you don't max out your credit card, you can consider getting a cash advance. This option allows you to withdraw money from your available credit card balance and get the amount in cash. There are no applications needed to get one. You just bring your credit card to an issuer's ATM or store and get the money you need. However, a credit card cash advance is more expensive than regular purchases. This is because interest accrues immediately, and the rate is usually higher, too.

Borrowing from Family

If you need financial assistance, ask your loved ones to lend you a helping hand. You can borrow money from your family or friends and get more favorable loan conditions. Just keep in mind that violation of repayment terms can hurt your relationship instead of credit.

FAQ

Do Payday Loans Show up on Your Credit Report?

In most cases, payday loans don't show up on your credit report as long as you pay on time. They can only bring negative records to your credit reports if you default.

Are There Any Regulations Regarding Payday Loans?

Yes, payday loans are subject to federal and state laws. As they may be predatory, many states set multiple caps and restrictions regarding them. Also, payday lending is prohibited in some states.

Is Getting a Payday Loan a Good Idea?

It depends on your current financial situation and a loan purpose. Although payday loans are expensive and should be considered as a last resort, sometimes they may be your only way to overcome an emergency. Just make sure you're fine with the terms and can repay the money without delays.

