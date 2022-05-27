Do you count calories to stay healthy? Now take care of finances in similar way

Technology has truly made life simpler than ever! For instance, it’s easy to track your health with just a few taps on your mobile app. Yes, we are speaking about those calorie counting apps and pedometers that we use all the time to rev up our fitness levels. While it’s a great step to pay attention to detail, why do we tend to neglect our finances and find ourselves in big trouble? Wondering what we are speaking about? Here’s an example to help you understand better.

Priyanka Sinha (33), a New Delhi-based advertising professional, is organised, both in her personal and professional life. She wakes up early, heads to the neighbourhood park for a run, and always tracks her speed, calories burned, and other parameters. Once she’s home, she whips up a healthy breakfast and keeps a check on her calorie count all day, even while she’s at work. What’s more, as someone who relies heavily on technology, she makes use of apps that also help her understand the tasks for the day.

But when it comes to finances, there has always been trouble brewing in her corner. Recently, while making a transaction, she found herself in a phishing scam and lost ₹3 lakh. All her hard-earned money was lost within minutes! But how could she have avoided this disaster?

<strong>Airtel Safe Pay</strong> is the solution

As a member of Airtel Payments Bank, you receive added protection every time you make a transaction online, all thanks to Safe Pay. Since your Airtel number is linked to the account, you get real-time alerts with the help of Airtel Network Intelligence before the amount is debited from your account. The good news is that your account can only be debited when you approve the transaction.

Lastly, your salary account remains untouched when you make transactions with a daily transaction account from Airtel Payments Bank. This means that you can use the Airtel Payments Bank account without any hassle for your everyday needs!

Here’s how you can perfect your finances

Like everything else, your finances require attention too and must be perfected! Well, it is nothing to worry about when you have the Airtel Thanks App for all your needs. Whether you want to shop to your heart’s content, pay utility bills or plan your next trip - you can do it all right here! It all starts with opening a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank with a video call.

1. Start a savings account

Wondering how to get started? Open a savings account at the Airtel Payments Bank from the comfort of your home. There’s a video verification process, after which you can access all their top-notch banking services and, at the same time, receive an interest rate of up to 6%.

2. A shopper’s delight

If you are a heavy-duty shopper, this news will make you very excited! What if we tell you that every time you shop using the Airtel Payments Bank account, you earn rewards on your purchases? Yes, it’s true! With the Rewards123 program, you can shop to your heart’s content for yourself and your family! Send them eGift cards such as shopping vouchers, travel vouchers, and claim your post-transaction rewards.

3. Utility bills and recharges

Make all your payments within a few taps on Airtel Thanks App

You no longer have to bear the brunt of serpentine queues outside telephone and electricity offices! Today, you can make all these payments within a few taps and access these services without a hassle. Whether recharging your phone or TV, paying for FASTag and gas, or applying for a loan - you can do it all within minutes with the Airtel Thanks App.

4. Smart investments

If there’s one lesson that the pandemic has taught us, it is to always have a safety net. You can have a shield for your finances when you invest in an insurance policy. Plus, you also get added benefits of free personal accident insurance cover of ₹1 lakh. If you are looking to get third-party insurance, that’s an option too! What’s more, you can explore DigiGold, a digital platform for users to make investments in 24K gold!

5. Transfer funds without any hassle

You don’t have to worry when you are transferring funds with the Airtel Thanks App. You can access the Instant Money Transfer and BHIM UPI feature and send money to your loved ones without disclosing any sensitive information.

6. Scan and Pay

You can use BHIM UPI at over 500,000 merchant points across India only by scanning the merchant QR code.

7. Travel and stay

If you are a travel buff, you can make all your plans happen with the Airtel Thanks App! From booking a bus, train, air tickets, or even a cab, do all that you want with the help of the Utility Bill Payment Service.

So wait no more, and become a member of the Airtel Payments Bank today!