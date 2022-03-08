Do you have the same account for daily transactions & investments? Think again!

Banking today looks nothing like before; everything has become far more efficient than it ever was. How many times have you actually walked up to a bank to get work done? Don’t recall? Well, this is the reality today because everything happens at the click of a button. Let’s just admit that digital banking has been a saviour in the true sense of the word.

While the advancements in technology have made life much simpler, there are still some pieces of the puzzle we are yet to discover. For instance, should you use the same account for daily transactions and investments?

The answer is a big NO. You may think of it as a convenient plan, but it will prove to be counterintuitive in many ways. Here’s why: when you make a financial plan, you take into account both your daily expenditures and your goals. But if the two worlds collide, you may have trouble knocking at your door.

Take a look at certain reasons that favour a separate investment account:

1. Contingency plan during emergencies

For one, we really don’t know the kind of emergencies we may come across. And thus, it is essential to keep aside a certain amount every month. Having an investment account will help, especially if you land in an emergency at some point. At the same time, you are likely to reap high returns on your investment compared to your savings account. A win-win, we say!

2. Inculcates discipline

In case you use a common account for both daily expenses and investments, you won’t get in the habit of keeping aside an amount every month (read savings). When you know that there is a separate account for investments that will stay untouched, it will also help you make the most of your earnings.

3. Easy and convenient tracking of expenses

Imagine using the same account and creating confusion in your financial life? Well, we doubt you want that at all! Use two accounts for easy and convenient tracking of your monthly expenses. Trust us; it will help you in the long run.

4. It’s safe and offers growth

Always try and keep a separate account for investments because it doesn’t just provide greater safety but also promises higher growth

With cyber threats increasing by the day, there is also this constant worry of being duped by hackers! If there’s a common account for everything, your dependency increases manifold. That’s why keep a separate account for investments because it doesn’t just provide greater safety but also promises higher growth!

Here’s how your daily needs can be covered with Airtel Payments Bank:

Now we’ve already understood how a separate account can be maintained for investment, but let’s look at how can easily make all your daily expenses with just one platform. The best and the simplest solution is with Airtel Payments Bank. With it, you can do recharges, make bill payments, FASTag recharge, transfer money, shop online with just a few clicks of a button. All you need to do is download Airtel Thanks app and open a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank with just a video call.

What are the benefits you will receive?

1. Shopping

Earn rewards as part of their Rewards123 program everytime you shop online through Airtel Payments Bank

If you are an avid shopper, this news will make you jump with joy. Every time you purchase your favourite products online through the Airtel Payments Bank, you earn rewards as part of their Rewards123 program.

2. Bill payments and recharges

What if you have to make a money transfer to a loved one? Or is it that your parents need to send you money in case of an emergency? Whatever be the case, the Airtel Payments Bank makes your life simpler! Plus, you can also use the app to pay your phone bills, recharge your TV and internet, pay for FAStag, gas and electricity bills, apply for a loan, and more!

3. Scan and pay

Use your smartphone and Airtel Thanks app to make BHIM UPI-based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India

Here's good news: you can easily scan and make BHIM UPI-based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India. You need nothing but your smartphone and the Airtel Thanks App!

4. Travel and stay

Although travel plans are exciting, the hassle of making arrangements can sometimes be tedious. But with the Airtel Payments Bank, you don’t have to worry at all. Within a few clicks, you can book bus, train and air using the Utility Bill Payment Service. There’s no extra charge incurred!

The last word

We are sure these various benefits are sure to make you fall head over heels in love with the Airtel Payments Bank. But here’s another advantage - the Bank provides users with The Safest Way to Pay -Airtel Safe Pay!

Switch to Airtel Safe Pay

Equipped with the Airtel Network Intelligence, this feature ensures that you get alerts on your number, as well as additional third-factor authentication before a payment is approved. KNOW MORE

So many reasons to love Airtel Payments Bank, we say! Isn’t it? So, wait no more and make your life much simpler. After all, your daily expenses and investments are not a match made in heaven.

