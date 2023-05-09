Do you suffer from Nomophobia? Let’s find out!

What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? ‘Check the smartphone’ – that would be the answer for most of us. This ubiquitous device serves endless uses for us today that extend far beyond just making and receiving calls as we carry the world in our pockets. From work to gaming and entertainment, capturing memories to communication, smartphones allow us to do all this and much more.

According to recent research conducted by Counterpoint Research in partnership with one of India’s much-loved smartphone brands, OPPO, as many as 41 percent of smartphone users engage with their phones as their first activity in the morning and another 39 percent have a habit of using it as the last thing before going to sleep.

Smartphones have become such an integral part of our lives that some of us face anxiety when the device becomes unavailable. This is leading to a rise in a psychological condition called Nomophobia, or No Mobile Phone phobia, wherein people have a fear of being detached from mobile connectivity. This could happen if the smartphone gets lost, runs out of battery, or has no network coverage.

The Counterpoint Research has further underlined this growing Nomophobia, as it revealed that about 74 percent of smartphone users report higher levels of anxiety when their smartphone battery gets discharged.

The Counterpoint Research has further underlined this growing Nomophobia, as it revealed that about 74 percent of smartphone users report higher levels of anxiety when their smartphone battery gets discharged. Furthermore, 46 percent of people charge their smartphones at least twice a day for fear of the battery running out and the phone becoming unavailable.

Smartphone users resort to different kinds of solutions to save battery and control their anxiety. While asmany as 92.5percent of users activate power saving mode on their smartphone as the battery levels drop below 20 percent, a very large number (83 percent) also change their usage patterns and limit watching videos, chatting, or using social media to ensure that the battery lasts for longer.

The study stands essential in today’s time when we depend on our smartphones for everything.

The study stands essential in today’s time when we depend on our smartphones for everything. OPPO has been at the forefront of innovations to not only improve battery health but also improve the overall smartphone experience for users.

With the brand’s focus on creating products that speak all about ‘technology for mankind,’ OPPO has been investing in research and development to develop sustainable battery optimization and charging technologies. Since 2014, OPPO has been working on technological advancements like VOOC Flash Charging, which enables users to charge their phones quickly and without overheating. OPPO recently announced two breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging– the 150W SUPERVOOC and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology.

Not just fast charging, OPPO has also made steady efforts to improve the overall battery life of its smartphones with technologies like the Battery Health Engine which helps improve the lifespan and preserve the capacity of the phone’s battery. For you, this means that it retains at least 80 percent of its original battery capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles, which equates to nearly four years of usage on average. Another key technology is 5-layer charging protection.

OPPO continues to push the limits of high-power flash charge technologies while actively tackling emerging issues such as the deterioration of battery health, and providing users with safe, efficient, smart, and fast charging solutions that go beyond speed. OPPO is in fact one of the only brands to introduce an app for battery health.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.