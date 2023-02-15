Do your shoes define your style?

How does it feel to be unbound? It’s the feeling of wind in your hair as you are going for a run on the first day of the New Year or wearing your favourite pair of sneakers and dancing the night away without a care in the world! The Skechers Street collection is for the free-spirited, unshackled and unfiltered youth who like to live life to the fullest — and for whom style and comfort work in unison.

So, whether you need to pair them up with basic jeans, shorts or even a dress, choosing the right sneakers can definitely take your fashion quotient one notch higher.

For many, their collection of sneakers is akin to a strong form of creative imagination – people pick the right pair to flaunt their style according to the day’s mood and tone. After all, your personal style can be a powerful means of self-expression. From seeking something bright and lively, or sporty and white, the Street collection from Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, will have something for you. And, this is just what you need in your wardrobe.

For those who enjoy peppering a splash of colour in their life, and also their wardrobes, the Skechers Street™ Uno - Like Water is just the right pair. This pair of lace-up sneakers resembles a swirl of colours for imaginative artists whose creativity is reflected in their dressing. This pair features a synthetic durabuck upper with a multicolour marble print, a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned comfort insole and a Skech-Air® visible airbag midsole. You can buy the Skechers Street™ Uno - Like Water for ₹8,999.

Some of us like to make heads turn when we enter a room, whether it is for a lunch date, an art exhibition or just a quick round of at the mall. The Skechers Street™ Upbeats – Bright Court is the perfect pair of fashion sneakers that will make it stand out in a crowd. This pair features a neon perforated synthetic dura-leather upper with a cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole, offering all the comfort you need. It comes in multiple colour variants, making it the ideal pair of sneakers for daily wear. This pair is available for an affordable ₹6,999.

While some of us like it bold when it comes to shoes, others like to stick to original styles, and prize comfort over anything else. Lovers of everything vintage have reason to rejoice as they settle into Skechers Stamina V3, the “heritage sneaker”. This pair comes with a leather and mesh upper with the signature cushioned comfort of Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole. This pair has been padded with a shock-absorbing cushioned midsole and is not only breathable but also comfortable. You can bring this model home for just ₹8,999.

Launched in 2012 in India, Skechers offers a wide range of footwear with a collection of more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children to choose from across the country. The brand also offers apparel and accessories. Skechers’ products are available at retail outlets nationwide, including more than 350 Skechers stores, and online at Skechers.in.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Skechers by HT Brand Studio.