DocileKart Provides Tier 2 & 3 Cities with 10-Minute Deliveries, Creating 18,000 Jobs and Empowering Communities

Hyperlocal Grocery Delivery App Expands to Transform Lives and Economies

DocileKart - Pioneering a 10-Minute Delivery Revolution

Hyderabad, India - DocileKart, the pioneering hyperlocal grocery delivery app, is on a mission to bring revolutionary change to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Founded and led by Suryadevara Kranthi Kumar, a distinguished Chartered Accountant, and Suryadevara Naga Sruthi, a visionary entrepreneur, DocileKart is set to launch in the first week of October 2023, promising swift 10-minute deliveries across 18 diverse product categories, including groceries, stationery, dairy, meats, fresh produce, cosmetics, and kitchenware.

Expanding Horizons: DocileKart's Phase 2 Journey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DocileKart is not just a delivery service; it's a catalyst for growth and empowerment. With more than 250+ franchises already established across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company is poised to make a monumental impact. In its groundbreaking Phase 2, DocileKart has initiated research to expand into two more South Indian states—Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The ultimate vision? To go PAN India, region by region, by the year 2025.

Empowering Locals: DocileKart's Commitment to Jobs and TrainingOne of DocileKart's game-changing decisions is to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, where quick and reliable delivery services have been lacking. This initiative is not just about convenience but about creating opportunities. DocileKart is dedicated to providing employment and skills training to the local workforce. The company estimates that it will generate a remarkable 18,000 job openings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone, helping to boost regional economies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond Convenience: DocileKart's B2B Model for BusinessesIn addition to serving individual consumers, DocileKart is extending its quick delivery services to caterers, restaurants, hotels, hostels, small Kirana shops, and even roadside food vendors through a dynamic B2B model. The company's core objective is to rekindle the essence of the Kirana shopping experience, offering personalized, smaller-quantity packages across an extensive range of products. DocileKart is committed to safeguarding consumers' hard-earned money by providing what they truly need, without pushing unnecessary products."DocileKart's journey is a testament to the transformative power of innovation and entrepreneurship. Our mission extends beyond groceries; it's about creating opportunities, empowering communities, and redefining convenience." - Suryadevara Kranthi Kumar, Founder and Chairman, DocileKart."By bringing quick deliveries and jobs to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, DocileKart is not just changing the way we shop; it's changing lives. We're excited to be a part of this movement." - Suryadevara Naga Sruthi, Co-Founder, DocileKart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rooted in the traditional values of a family business running a Kirana and general store in Warangal, DocileKart combines these foundations with a modern, technology-driven approach. CA Kranthi Kumar's extensive expertise in accounting, business process analysis, taxation, and auditing has been pivotal in shaping the company's success.

Supporting Economic Growth: DocileKart's Job Training InitiativesDocileKart's commitment to community development extends to comprehensive job training programs that will equip the local workforce with valuable skills, boosting employability and fostering economic growth.Contact Information:Address: Suit 18, Rajapushpa Business Center, Opposite Google, Kondapur, Hyderabad.Email: contact@docilekart.com, info@docilekart.comPhone: 1800-2030-130DocileKart's journey is poised to not only simplify grocery shopping but also to enrich lives and communities, one 10-minute delivery at a time. Stay tuned for the launch in October 2023 and the transformative impact that follows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.