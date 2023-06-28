Doctor’s Day Special: Expert Advice to Care for Your Health

New Delhi (India), June 28: On this special occasion of Doctor's Day, these remarkable individuals don the white coats of knowledge, embodying the epitome of care and expertise. As we commemorate Doctor's Day, we acknowledge and express our gratitude to these guardians of health, who embody compassion, knowledge, and the unwavering determination to make a positive difference in the lives of their patients.

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, MBBS, MD(Medicine), Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, Delhi

As we celebrate Doctor's Day, it's crucial to acknowledge the dedicated healthcare professionals who tirelessly safeguard our well-being. While doctors play a crucial role in diagnosis and treatment, we also emphasize preventive measures and self-care. In honor of these medical champions, here's expert advice to prioritize your health and lead a fulfilling life.

Prioritize regular check-ups for early detection, and maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Stay physically active with exercises suited to your fitness level. Prioritize mental health through self-care techniques and seek support if needed. Get sufficient quality sleep, establish a sleep routine, and avoid harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

On Doctor's Day, express gratitude to healthcare professionals by taking responsibility for your well-being. Your health is your most precious asset, and a lifelong commitment to its care is essential.

Dr. Prakhar D. Jain, MBBS, MD, DNB (Psy), PDF, EMH (USA) Child & Adult Neuro Psychiatrist, Bombay Hospital and Director- The Psychiatrist Says and The Soul Spa: Centre for authentic Mental & Emotional Wellness, Churchgate, Mumbai

On this Doctor's Day, let us remember that healing the mind is as crucial as healing the body for children and adults alike. As psychiatrists, we hold the power to heal, guide, and empower those who are struggling. Let us prioritize active listening, empathy, and non-judgmental support, creating a safe space for individuals to express their innermost thoughts and feelings. Remember, a kind word, a listening ear, and a compassionate heart can make all the difference in someone's journey towards healing. Just like the liver, heart, and kidneys are organs, the brain is also an organ that can malfunction anytime. Just as we take active efforts to keep our bodies fit, it is equally important to keep our minds fit as well. Feeling low for some time is normal, but when it lasts more than two weeks, do seek professional help. Together, let us nurture resilience, restore hope, and inspire lasting transformations for better mental health.

Dr. Shantanu Panja, MBBS, MS (PGI Chandigarh), Advanved Trading in Robotic Surgery, Chief Surgeon & Senior Consultant, Dept of ENT - Head & Neck Cancer Surgery, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata

I have always believed that you cannot protect your health unless you protect your environment. It all starts with the preservation of your immediate surroundings and nature as a whole. On a personal front, discipline and austerity are of utmost importance. As it is said, 'You cannot have your cake and eat it too.' In keeping with that spirit, inculcating healthy habits, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, and undergoing periodic health check-ups are necessary. A focus on mental and spiritual health is as important as your physical health. One should remember that health is not just the absence of disease but a commitment to yourself and your loved ones.

Dr. Anirban Biswas, MBBS, MD, PGDD ( USA), PGDC(UK), FNIC ( Apollo), Sr. Consultant Diabetologist and Preventive Cardiologist, Delhi

In honor of Doctor's Day, it's crucial to emphasize the significance of proactive healthcare. Dr. Biswas, a renowned Diabetologist & Preventive Cardiologist, offers recommendations to prioritize your well-being. Regular health check-ups are essential to detect underlying issues and take preventive measures. Maintain a balanced diet comprising ample fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein while avoiding excessive sugar, salt, and processed foods. Stay physically active through activities like walking, jogging, or yoga to improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, and boost immunity. Practice stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, and sufficient sleep for mental well-being. Stay hydrated; detoxify your body by consuming adequate amounts of water. Minimize or eliminate tobacco and alcohol consumption. Don't forget to adhere to scheduled vaccinations. Remember, prevention is more advantageous than cure. By incorporating these simple yet effective practices into your daily routine, you can seize control of your health and lead a satisfying life.

Dr. Parul Kansal, MBBS, MD Pathology, Clinical pathologist, Medgenome labs, Bangalore

Being a doctor is the most satisfying job for me. Working with cancer patients and in maternal and newborn genomics has been an extremely rewarding experience. Diagnosing cancer in its early stages or detecting fetal anomalies in pregnant women and newborns, and providing timely treatment, fills me with a sense of gratitude. Being a doctor means that these patients have entrusted me with their lives, and that, for me, is a big responsibility that I strive to fulfil to the best of my abilities. Credit for my being a doctor goes to my parents, who encouraged all their children to pursue their dreams.

Balancing mental and physical health is crucial for a healthy life—taking care of diet, sleep, exercise, posture, and avoiding tobacco, alcohol etc. Regular health checkups can detect problems before they escalate. I encourage more young people, especially girls, to aspire to become doctors. My message to them on this Doctors' Day is that although the path would be tough, the outcome would be totally worth it.

Dr. Rahul M. Shinde-General Medicine, BAMS.MD, PGDEMS, CCH, Mahalaxmi Clinic & Founder and Director of Life Care Multispecialty Hospital, Pune

Maintaining good health doesn't happen by accident. It requires work, smart lifestyle choices, occasional check-ups, and tests.

Look after your health by watching what you eat, being physically active, getting plenty of rest, and drinking plenty of water. Eat a healthy diet by consuming a combination of different foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Avoid drinking too much alcohol and refrain from smoking. Finding ways to reduce stress is another strategy that can help you stay healthy. Consider trying meditation, mindfulness, yoga, playing on weekends, and taking vacations. By taking these steps, you can help reduce your risk of disease.

Dr. Rahul R Ghadge, MBBS, DPM, MIPS (Psychiatrist), South Mumbai

Mental health, often misunderstood and stigmatized, is vital for overall well-being. A healthy mind is mandatory for resilience and productivity. Mental disorders are a group of illnesses affecting a person’s thinking, perception, emotions and actions. The constant stress caused by mental illness can negatively affect the minds of millions of Indians suffering from such conditions. Approximately 7.5% of India's population suffers from psychiatric disorders, which have an impact on personal, social, and financial aspects of life, ultimately reducing the quality of life. Sustaining mental fitness requires awareness and effort, including exercise, a balanced diet, sleep, social connections, and seeking professional help when needed. Dr. Rahul R. Ghadge advocates for mental health awareness to destigmatize psychiatric disorders. He provides accessible psychiatric treatment, emphasizing timely diagnosis and management for a healthy life. In conclusion, mental health is fundamental and demands attention and care.

Dr. Sunita Gupta, MBBS, MD (Medicine), Dr. Sunita Gupta's clinic, Gurugram

In the realm of true wealth, health reigns supreme. It's a world where silent killers lurk, disguised as lifestyle diseases—diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart ailments. Stealthy foes that show no symptoms in their early stages demand our attention. Regular preventive health checkups are the answer. If a diagnosis strikes, we must seek expert doctors rather than wandering the vast expanse of the internet.

To preserve the sanctity of our bodies, we must keep them hydrated and nourished by the harmony of a balanced diet. We must rise and stride, embarking on regular walks to keep our hearts dancing with vitality. And let us not forget the mind. The key lies in knowing that a healthy mind finds solace in a healthy body. In this grand adventure of life, let us treasure our well-being. On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, through preventive vigilance, expert guidance, nourishing choices, and the care of both body and mind, we shall thrive and revel in the priceless gift of good health.

On this Doctor's Day, let us celebrate the remarkable contributions of these healthcare professionals who selflessly dedicate their lives to improving the health and well-being of their communities. Their tireless efforts, especially during challenging times, demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the oath they took to serve and heal.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.