Doctor’s Day Special: Experts’ Advice on Prostate Cancer

New Delhi (India), June 30: Prostate cancer, the second most common cancer in men worldwide, is a disease that demands the expertise of skilled urologists and uro-oncologists. On this special occasion of Doctor's Day, we pay tribute to these medical professionals who devote their lives to the comprehensive care of individuals affected by prostate cancer.

Dr. Waheed Zaman, MBBS, MS(GEN SURGERY), MCh (Urology), DNB (UROLOGY), MNAMS.DIP LAP UROLOGY (France), Robotic Urology Training, Roswell Park Institute, Buffalo (USA) - Director Urology and Renal Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

Prostate cancer, one of India's top 10 leading cancers, predominantly affects men aged 65 and above. Diagnosis relies on the tumor marker Serum PSA, enabling effective treatment even in advanced stages. Prostate cancer can be silent, underscoring the importance of regular check-ups despite the absence of symptoms. Symptoms may include difficulties passing urine, frequent nighttime urination, weak urine flow, blood in urine or semen, painful urination or ejaculation, back, hip, or pelvic pain, body pain, fatigue, and sudden weight loss. Treatment options vary based on disease stage: early-stage localized cases may benefit from robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP), offering faster healing, reduced blood loss, and less post-operative pain. Recurrence indicators include blood in urine, fatigue, weakness, bone discomfort, back pain, and frequent urination. Regular monitoring through Serum PSA tests aids in assessing disease progression. While screening guidelines are absent, those with lower urinary tract symptoms or aged 50 and above should consider yearly or biennial Serum PSA tests. Additional investigations encompass kidney function tests, urine analysis, ultrasound, multiparametric MRI, and PSMA PET Scan to identify metastatic locations. Prostate cancer, although common, can be effectively addressed.

Dr. Kumar Mrigank Singh, MBBS, MS General Surgery, FMAS, MAUA, MCh Urology (PGI- Gold Medalist), Director - Advance Urology Center, Deoghar, Consultant Urologist & Kidney Transplant Surgeon - Medica Hospital, Ranchi

Prostate cancer is a common cancer in males. The prostate is a glandular organ situated around the urethra just below the bladder. It grows in size with advancing age, and the normal size is 12-20 cc.

The symptoms include a decreased stream of urine, recurrent UTI, increased frequency at night, incomplete voiding, blood in urine, decreased appetite, and bone pains.

To recognize it early and seek treatment, if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, consult a nearby urologist. They will advise you on certain investigations such as KFT, Urine Test, Urine flow test, Ultrasound, and PSA. Based on these tests, they will conclude whether it is a benign condition or malignant, and the treatment will start accordingly, either with medicines or via endoscopic surgeries.

Dr. Pradeep V. Mahajan, MBBS, MS, FICA, AFIH, D.U.(Austria), Diploma(ABRM) (USA), MS (General Surgeon), Faculty & Director Fellowship Course With MUHS, Chairman & Managing Director –Stemrx Bioscience Solution Pvt. Ltd., Professor of Surgery- Indiana University (USA), Researcher in Regenerative Medicine Technologies and Faculty, Mumbai

Prostate cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, remains a silent threat demanding attention. It develops in the walnut-shaped prostate gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum. Though its exact cause is unknown, but several risk factors identified including advanced age (the risk increases with age), family history, gene mutations, race (African-American men have a higher risk), and lifestyle choices such as a high-fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

Early stages may lack noticeable symptoms, but as the disease progresses, symptoms like difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, and bone pain may arise. Immunotherapy, a groundbreaking treatment harnessing the body's immune system to target cancer cells, brings hope to prostate cancer patients. Traditionally, surgery, radiation, and hormonal therapy have limitations. Immunotherapy, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors and therapeutic cancer vaccines, show promise. Challenges exist, but ongoing research may revolutionize treatment and improve patients' quality of life.

Dr. Shanawaz Alam, MBBS, MS, MCh (Urology & Renal Transplant), Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Orchid medical center, Ranchi

Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer in males, with approximately 1 in 8 males receiving a diagnosis of prostate cancer in their lifetime. However, only 1 in 41 of these individuals will die from the disease. This low mortality rate can be attributed to the effectiveness of treatments in the early stages and the slow-growing nature of cancer in later stages.

During the early stages of prostate cancer, there are often no symptoms present. However, males who do experience symptoms may notice certain indicators. These can include difficulty starting and maintaining urination, a frequent urge to urinate (especially at night), a weak urine stream, blood in the urine or semen, and pain in the back, hips, or pelvis.

Fortunately, screening can help detect changes that may indicate the presence of prostate cancer. The screening process involves a test that measures levels of PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) in the blood. If the PSA levels are high, it suggests that cancer may be present. Regular screening can be a valuable tool in the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

Dr. Yusuf Saifee, Consultant Urologist & Kidney Transplant Surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, Vishesh-Jupiter Hospital, Indore

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the prostate gland, a small walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder in men. In the early stages, prostate cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, symptoms may include difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, blood in the urine, pain or discomfort in the pelvic area, and bone pain.

Prostate cancer is typically diagnosed through a combination of tests, including a digital rectal exam (DRE), a blood test to measure prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, and a biopsy. Treatment options for prostate cancer depend on various factors such as the stage of the cancer and the overall health of the patient. Robotic surgery has proved to be a boon for prostate cancer surgery. With robotic prostate cancer surgery, there is negligible pain and a quick return to work.

Dr. Mangesh Patil, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Genito-Urinary Surgery), MNAMS (General Surgery), Robotic surgery training (USA), Consultant Urologist & Robotic Uro-Oncosurgeon (Robotic Surgery) - Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, Saifee Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, Urocare Clinic, Andheri East, Mumbai

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer and the fifth leading cause of death. It is a prevalent malignancy that affects the prostate gland, which is a vital part of the male reproductive system. It develops when abnormal cells in the prostate gland multiply uncontrollably, forming a tumor. Prostate cancer typically progresses slowly, and early-stage cases may not exhibit noticeable symptoms.

Risk factors for prostate cancer include age, family history, and certain genetic mutations. While the exact causes remain unknown, regular screening tests like the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test aid in early detection.

PSMA PET scan helps in diagnosing the stage of cancer. Treatment options range from active surveillance to surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the cancer's stage and aggressiveness. Robotic prostatectomy is the standard of care with early recovery and fewer complications.

Dr. Anil Kumar T, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Genito-Urinary Surgery, CMC Vellore), Fellowship in Minimally Access Surgery, Fellowship in Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, UICC Fellowship (Geneva), Director & Head- Urology, Uro-Oncology -Zymus Hospital, Sr. Consultant Urologist -South Mark Clinic, ISRO layout, Former Consultant Uro-Oncology & Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru

On this Doctor's Day, as an Uro-Oncologist, I want to share crucial advice on prostate cancer. Prostate cancer affects the prostate gland in men and is the second most common cancer in males. Early detection is key and as a specialist in the field, I emphasize the importance of regular screenings. Tests like the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal examination (DRE) help identify potential cases at an early stage. Prevention is vital too, and I encourage a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol. As an Uro-Oncologist, I provide personalized treatment plans, working closely with patients to determine the most suitable options, such as surgery, radiation therapy, or hormonal and targeted therapies. On this Doctor's Day, I express deep gratitude to my fellow healthcare professionals for their dedication. Together, let us raise awareness, promote prevention, and improve the lives of those affected by prostate cancer.

