Doctors Unite for 'Branding Bootcamp' by Dr. Anisa at Classique Club, Mumbai

India, November 08, 2023 - On 4th and 5th November, a groundbreaking event took place at Classique Club, Andheri, Mumbai, where doctors from across the country gathered to participate in the extraordinary"Branding Bootcamp for Doctors." This unique event has set a new standard in healthcare education, aiming to empower medical & dental professionals to embrace the digital era and build strong personal brands.

The"Branding Bootcamp for Doctors" is not a typical medical seminar; it's a life-changing experience that transcends traditional education. Over the course of two intensive days, participants underwent a profound transformation. They broke through personal barriers, discovered their unique personal brands, and unlocked their potential.

Participants had the chance to learn the art of building a personal brand and establishing a powerful online presence, crucial skills often overlooked in medical and dental schools. The bootcamp's objective was clear: bridge the gap between traditional medical education and the demands of the digital age. Dr. Anisa and her dedicated team orchestrated this event to provide doctors with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the evolving world of healthcare.

The bootcamp went beyond teaching personal branding; it delved into the worlds of design and copywriting.

In addition to comprehensive training on personal branding and online presence, participants were treated to a fun and unique experience. A highlight of the bootcamp was the professional photoshoot arranged for all attendees. This photoshoot not only captured their professional image but also showcased their fun and playful sides, breaking the stereotype of serious, reserved doctors.

Outdoor and indoor photoshoots, complemented by a range of props, including selfie signs, dental instruments, and even a skull, allowed participants to embrace their light-hearted personas. It was a remarkable sight to witness these healthcare professionals step out of their comfort zones and explore a different side of their personalities.

The bootcamp went beyond teaching personal branding; it delved into the worlds of design and copywriting. Attendees mastered the use of tools like Canva and ChatGPT, gaining invaluable skills for creating impactful digital content. Dr. Anisa and her team ensured that each participant left not only with a professional photoshoot but also with a 365-day content plan and a robust content marketing strategy.

A special highlight of the bootcamp was the presence of guest speaker Dr. Tariq Shaikh and his team, from iphysio. Dr. Shaikh shared invaluable insights from his entrepreneurial journey, enriching the experience for our group of aspiring doctors. His presence underscored the importance of mentorship and the sharing of wisdom in the medical field.

Participants traveled from various corners of the country, including Bangalore, Kolkata, Surat, and Delhi, underlining the universal need for this kind of education in the healthcare field. It was indeed one of the best two days of their lives, as described by Dr. Deepthi, owner of Garden City Smiles Dental Clinic in Bangalore.

As the grand finale of this journey, a unique opportunity awaits the doctors who have attended the "Branding Bootcamp for Doctors" and wish to continue their quest for knowledge and transformation. A 6-month Marketing Mastermind Program is designed to take them on a deeper journey into the world of personal branding, digital marketing, and content strategy. It's the perfect solution for doctors who want to build on the foundation laid at the bootcamp and take their skills to the next level.

In this exclusive program, participants will work closely with Dr. Anisa and her team, benefiting from their expertise and guidance as they navigate the intricacies of online marketing and branding. Whether the goal is to establish themselves as authorities in their fields, connect with a broader audience, or enhance their professional image, this program is tailored to their needs.

In conclusion, the "Branding Bootcamp for Doctors" is more than just a seminar; it's a transformative experience that equips doctors with the skills and mindset required to thrive in the digital age. Dr. Anisa and her team are not only breaking the mold but also helping doctors break through their own limitations, guiding them to discover and showcase their unique personal brand. As the saying goes, "Great things happen outside your comfort zone," and for these doctors, this bootcamp is just the beginning of their transformative journey towards becoming healthcare influencers in the digital age. In a world where healthcare providers and patients are just a click away, these doctors are not only stepping out of their comfort zones but into a future filled with infinite possibilities.

