Doctors Unite for Women's Wellness: Aakriti's Mega Conference in Delhi

India, October 23, 2023: In a world where women's health issues are addressed very often, AAKRITI (Advanced Academic Knowledge, Research Information & Training Initiative), a society founded by 18 respected doctors from various corners of Delhi, stands as a testament to bringing those issues in front of the world. Recently, on October 8, 2023, Aakriti hosted Regen - Aestheticon 2023, a groundbreaking conference on Aesthetic Functional Gynecology and Ovarian Regeneration. The conference took place at Delhi's prestigious "Le" Meridien, and was graced by the presence of influential speakers and doctors in the fields of gynecology and regenerative medicine.

Over 200 gynaecologists attended the conference, benefiting from the wealth of knowledge and interaction. The collective expertise and shared experiences of these medical professionals undoubtedly paved the way for further advancements in realm of women’s healthcare. The event also featured a presentation on ‘Reversing Aging by Ozone Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy’ by Neurogen, a prominent Medical Institution based in Mumbai, demonstrating the potential for cellular rejuvenation.

The event served as an asset in raising awareness about women's health issues among the audience.

The event was successfully inaugurated by Dr. Ragini Agarwal, the former Vice President of FOGSI (Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India) and Founder of Harobgyn. Dr. Agarwal emphasized the urgent need for a new branch of medicine that addresses Aesthetic Functional Gynecology, dedicated to dealing with both functional and aesthetic aspects of women's health.

Dr. Rita Bakshi, an eminent IVF specialist and the Organizing Chairperson of Regen Aestheticon, spoke about the importance of advanced expertise in fertility treatments. She highlighted the need to get fertility assistance and adapt innovative methods like stem cell therapy, Ozone therapy, and PRP injections.

Sharing her thoughts, Dr. Rita Bakshi expressed, “Aakriti is on a transformative journey to redefine reproductive healthcare and make every woman aware that possibilities are as boundless as the human spirit.”

In addition to this, Dr. Rita announced the grand opening of the Egg Preservation Institute of Asia (EPIA). She added, “EPIA is equipped with advanced technologies and a wide range of services to empower women to preserve eggs and secure their future fertility with top-notch care. The institute is more than just a facility; it is a promise to safeguard dreams and preserve possibilities.”

The conference delved into a wide range of topics, including the innovative use of Heager’s Diode Laser, Ulthera, and Inmode machines for non-surgical treatment of stress urinary incontinence. This groundbreaking approach adds a new dimension to Aesthetic Functional Gynaecology, revolutionizing the management of women’s health issues.

Dr. Rajesh Lalchandani from GUFIC actively addressed a spectrum of issues that women go through, from adolescent complexities to post-delivery scars and even abdominal laxity during menopause. This discussion promoted open lines of communication between the audience and the speaker.

The event served as an asset in raising awareness about women's health issues among the audience. This was more than an initiative towards leading a healthier life; it was an initiative towards women's empowerment. Aakriti and its distinguished doctors played a pivotal role in promoting an understanding of the various health issues women go through and their practical solutions, improving the quality of life for women across India and beyond.

For more information, please visit - http://epiahealth.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!