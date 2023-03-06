DogCoin (DOGS) a Layer 2 Blockchain protocol can Challenge Shiba Inu

DogCoin is a layer 1 project that aims to solve the problem of slow and expensive transactions by providing cheap, fast and secure transactions, allowing gamers to enjoy the best gaming experience possible.

What is Layer 1 Blockchain?

The term Layer 1 (L1) within the blockchain context pertains to the most base-level chain of a network. It furnishes the fundamental services such as recording of transactions on the public ledger and guaranteeing security. Bitcoin was not named “L1” when it first appeared due to its singularity at that time. Upon introduction of Ethereum, Blockchain technology gained more prominence through smart contracts. As their usage increased, it became evident that ordinary single blockchains may not be able to support or manage the massive load of traffic efficiently. Thus, scaling strategies were adopted by building them “on top” of existing foundational infrastructure.

Advantage of Layer 1 Blockchain?

Layer 1 blockchain technology has the much-valued feature of scalability. This type of network is designed to respond better to an ever-increasing user population.

Layer 1 chains provide both a secure, decentralized environment and draw on economic viability for higher throughputs. What's more, there is no need to add anything extra to the existing architecture as there are Layer 1 scaling solutions that can be employed when introducing new tools and innovations into base protocols.

As they have direct access to the source of truth, Layer 1 blockchains are viewed as the ultimate authorities when it comes to transaction outcomes; They even have their own native token which allows users access to their resources.

How DogCoin is using Layer1?

DogCoin moved from layer 2 to layer 1 to make transactions fast and cheap, Dogcoin is planning to increase block size so that they can process more transaction in every block, More transaction per block will make network fast and also help gaming and web3 industry.

How is DogCoin Different from other Layer 1 Blockchain projects?

Dogcoin is a completely new blockchain with DAPP functionality, allowing developers and users to create unique programs and applications. The DogCoin network allows for more flexibility than other cryptocurrencies. Games, smart contracts, and decentralized applications are all possible on the DogCoin network.

All of these functions are supported by a pioneering network that includes support for side chains, allowing for scalability and targeted resource needs that other coins do not offer. Developers can also earn a portion of fees given by players, which makes it easy for dapp developers to flourish in this environment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.