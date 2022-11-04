Dogecoin and Shiba Inu On The Rise - Is This A Good Sign For Big Eyes Coin?

The crypto market has been on the decline for the majority of 2022. With a market crash in early summer, the value of all major cryptocurrencies went down significantly. As we now approach the end of the year, there seems to be a chance for recovery, especially as both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have risen in ranking. Both being meme coins, is this a good sign for Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dogecoin Moves From 10th To 8th

For quite some time, DOGE was ranked 10th by market capitalisation. However, at the time of writing, it is currently ranked 8th. Moving up in the market, this is a strong indication of recovery for the market.

Dogecoin is one of the most influential cryptocurrencies and is a market leader. As the first-ever meme coin, it is also the most popular meme coin. With support from Elon Musk, Dogecoin has a strong community of users and investors and seems to be continuing to evolve.

Launched in 2013, it has been almost a decade of DOGE. Whilst some may assume that eventually Dogecoin will be replaced by a more developed meme coin, the current statistics are saying otherwise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiba Inu Ranks 13th

Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin, is currently ranked 13th by market capitalisation at the time of writing. This is a jump from the usual 16th position it has held. As another influential coin in the market, this jump is providing users with hope for the market to recover quickly.

As the meme coin sector has been evolving and growing significantly fast over recent years, this provides a strong indication for the general meme coin industry. With both DOGE and SHIB moving up, it seems as if meme coins are the prime coins to purchase right now.

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that is currently in presale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin Set To Launch Soon

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that is currently in presale. At the time of writing, it is in stage six of presale and is set to launch soon. So far, Big Eyes has had a very successful presale as it has raised over $9 million and has a community of investors. Whilst many expected Big Eyes to be a successful coin after its launch, the leap forward that DOGE and SHIB have shown over the past couple of days is providing users with more hope and expectations for Big Eyes to be even more successful.

With stage six selling out fast, Big Eyes is constantly growing as it gets ready for launch. This is potentially the best time to purchase BIG tokens if you haven't already as there is a high potential for success. Furthermore, Big Eyes is having a 250k giveaway for one lucky winner who enters the Big Eyes competition!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the current reflections of the market, it is always best to conduct thorough research before making any purchases due to the volatility of the crypto market.

Use the code BEYES7798 to get bonus tokens when you buy Big Eyes Coin!

Learn more here:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}