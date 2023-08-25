Dogecoin and Toncoin Lead Crypto Market Recovery, Pomerdoge Set To Hit New Milestone

The massive sell-off that took the investors by surprise is easing off, with cryptocurrencies now fighting for a recovery. Two top cryptos, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Toncoin (TON) are leading the crypto market recovery after hitting important support levels. Also, the recent influx of investors into Pomerdoge (POMD) could culminate with the project hitting a new milestone this week.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins Recovery After Finding Bottom

Like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price crumbled over the last week. However, the price of Dogecoin dropped down to the $0.06200 level, which held and has served as a bottom for the meme coin.

After a week of declining prices, Dogecoin is now one of the only cryptos in bullish territory. Some crypto analysts have linked the recent Dogecoin price recovery to the rekindled interest in a consensus migration.

Although not everybody in the DOGE community is on board the transition to Proof of Stake, there are reports that it could happen. A developer has announced that the Dogecoin Foundation has listed a PoS migration as part of its roadmap.

Toncoin DeFi Ecosystem Grows, TON Rallies

In its latest quarterly report, the TON Foundation has announced major growth in its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. According to the report, the total value locked (TVL) in the Toncoin crypto saw a substantial increase of 30.4% compared to previous quarters.

Two new decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and one new liquidity staking protocol launched on the Toncoin network. In addition, Hipo Finance, OpenStake, and Tonstakers are now building on the network. This report has caused an increase in the Toncoin value.

The Toncoin price is now on a path of recovery from the recent crypto market. Trading in the green over the last few days, the Toncoin price has increased from its bottom at $1.25 and is now closing on reclaiming the $1.450 resistance.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Shines in Presale, Prepares for Major Surge

Another crypto that has shown resilience in the bearish market is Pomerdoge (POMD). This new project stands out for being a meme coin that has utility. Pomerdoge is building a gaming ecosystem featuring the Pomergame, the Pomerplace (an NFT marketplace), and a collection of non-fungible tokens.

The Pomergame is the epicenter of the ecosystem. Every character in the Pomergame is unique and inspired by popular dog-themed meme coins. In the Pomerplace, players will sell and trade their rewards from the Pomergame for real cash.

The team behind the project will launch the NFT collection as a reward to POMD token holders. Each NFT will have a core function within the Pomerdoge ecosystem. Pomerdoge (POMD), often referred to as the best meme coin of the year because of its utility, is set to hit a new milestone this week.

Based on its growth rate over the last few weeks, the Pomerdoge presale has been predicted to hit $1.5 million in funding this week. Poised to hit its total funding goal of $2.56 million, the utility token of Pomerdoge, POMD, has been forecasted to surge to a high of $0.1 at launch.

