Dogeliens – A Token With Exceptional Features Like Polygon And Monkey Balls

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a dog-themed meme token with similar characteristics to the parent meme token Dogecoin. Apart from adopting traits from memecoin tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Dogeliens offers unique services to users.

Today, many meme tokens are themed around dogs in the coin market. Dogeliens intends to join this ever-evolving crypto family. The exclusive features users will enjoy on the Dogeliens ecosystem are DeFi, play-to-earn games, and NFTs. The project also supports several charities.

Dogeliens will also incorporate learning resources known as the University of Barkington. The resource will train and nurture beginners and intermediate crypto lovers. Dogeliens is on a mission to invade the metaverse, and its architecture is furnished with quality products and services that bring more people on board.

Dogeliens Decentralized Finance DeFi

Apart from adopting traits from memecoin tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Dogeliens offers unique services to users.

Dogeliens prides itself as the puppet master of the Decentralized Finance DeFi. Dogeliens is a decentralized ecosystem that accommodates all categories of holders, investors, and users.

On Dogeliens pup-tastic platform, members will have the privilege to stake and earn tokens through open-source, peer-to-peer crypto. This feature will allow traders to exchange digital assets without external interference.

Additionally, users are free to execute trade anonymously and securely at reduced gas fees without the assistance of any finance agents. Dogeliens further demonstrate absolute decentralization, a distinct value of blockchain projects, by making its source code available to the public.

Individuals from different nationalities and backgrounds can download, share, or modify the Dogeliens' source code according to their purpose.

Dogeliens Token Drives Interest

The native currency recognized within the Dogeliens ecosystem is $DOGET. It is used to settle any payment on the Dogeliens platform. There will be a total supply of 25 billion $DOGET in Dogeliens reserve. 30% of this volume is dedicated to the token presale and rewarding users with several bonuses.

Comparing Dogeliens with Polygon and Monkeyballs

Interconnectivity With Polygon

Polygon is ranked among the top 20 biggest cryptocurrencies in the coin market, with a capitalization of $14.6 billion. Polygon native currency, known as MATIC, is an Ethereum-based altcoin that powers the Polygon economy.

Polygon's scalability is enhanced by its sidechain, which facilitates building an interconnected chain network. Polygon’s mainchain adopted a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism which guarantees more efficient and secured operations within its network.

Did Someone Say Monkeyballs

Monkeyballs is the next-generation eSports soccer game in the metaverse. Users adopt monkeys to participate in the 4-by-4 soccer competitions and various in-game rewards. Users can explore this Monkeyballs GameFi platform on mobile phones and computers.

The ecosystem of Monkeyballs comprises 3 in-game NFT assets: Monkeys (the players), Spectators, and the Stadium. A new Solana-compliant Initial DEX Offering IDO and incubation launchpad called StarLaunch has select Monkeyballs as the first IDO to be launched on its mainet.

The in-game coins that oversee the Monkeyballs economy are $MBS and $SCORE. $MBS is the reward token for players, while $SCORE is the DAO governance token.

How To Purchase The Dogeliens Native Token

To buy the Dogeliens coin during its presale, you must install the Binance Smart Chain compatible wallets like Metamask or Trustwallet. As a PC user, you can get the metamask fromhttps://metamask.io/ while phone users can get Trustwallet fromhttps://trustwallet.com/.

The next step is to fund your wallet by buying BSC on metamask, Trustwallet, or any external crypto exchange like binance to your coin address. Then go to Dogeliens homepage throughhttps://dogeliens.io/ and click any buttons that read“Buy your pup on pancakeswap.”

This action will redirect you to the pancakeswap platform exchange loaded with the DOGET token, and you can now click on import on the interface. After successful import, click on connect wallet following the instructions provided. Enter the BSC amount you wish to swap and set the slippage value to 8%, then hover over the swap button and click.

If the swap is successful, hold on to the DOGET coins until the Dogeliens team announces a price.

Those paying with the BNB/BSC token will receive a 22% bonus. Also, if you refer anyone to purchase the DOGET token during its presale, you will earn a reward of $50 each for spending up to $250.

Dogeliens aim to be the next-generation meme token within the token dog family by unleashing exceptional products and services that attract more users. Join the platform now to create a new stream of income for yourself.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale:https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website:https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram:https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.