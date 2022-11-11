Dogeliens And Axie Infinity Are Excellent NFT Tokens To Consider Purchasing Now

The concept of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained prominence about two years ago. The market space is now worth billions of dollars without signs of depreciating anytime soon. The increase in valuation, prominence, and acceptance of NFTs has made many crypto projects leverage its benefits to increase adoption and provide beneficial utility.

Crypto assets with NFT-related utility are now popular in the market, most of which had great runs in the last bull rally. With the coming year showing prospects of being a better one than the current one, adding one or two NFT tokens to your portfolio could be a good decision. Based on experts' predictions, Axie Infinity (AXS) andDogeliens (DOGET) are two altcoins with NFT-related utility we think you should consider.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Gaming For The Whole Family

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based virtual gaming platform built on Ronin — an Ethereum-linked side chain. The gaming protocol allows users to breed, collect, and battle NFTs (digital characters) with other members of the ecosystem. These digital characters are called "Axies." Axies are special & fierce digital creatures on the platform.

Users can build up collections of Axies to form a strong team to battle against other players. Gaming on Axie Infinity follows the play-to-earn model. You can leverage your Axie NFTs for financial benefits by participating in games. You can also build up collections to sell at the marketplace when the value is right. Rarity/uniqueness usually determines NFTs' value.

The Axie marketplace has recorded close to $4 billion in transactions since its inception, with about 3 million active users daily.

Axie Infinity has an ERC-20 token called the Axie Infinity Shards/Tokens (AXS). The token facilitates governance of the gaming universe, staking, gameplay, transactions, and rewards. The crypto asset is included in over 500K watchlists, with many crypto enthusiasts keeping an eye on it.

AXS's great run in the last bull market shows it could be a great buy when market conditions are favorable. The crypto asset peaked at $160+ all-time high in 2021, from a $0.1 all-time low a year before. The huge price surge gave some long-term holders their highest profit margin ever. The crypto asset's current price of less than $12 could be another opportunity for high profit in the long run.

Dogeliens (DOGET) Points To The Future Of Crypto

Holders of the Dogeliens token (DOGET) will be able to mint Dogeliens NFTs, which can be used to participate in games on the virtual space for rewards.

Dogeliens will be the latest addition to the dog token family when it launches on top crypto exchanges after its presale. The meme coin will bring users the benefits of the GameFi space, allowing them to participate in play-to-earn (P2E) NFT games. Holders of the Dogeliens token (DOGET) will be able to mint Dogeliens NFTs, which can be used to participate in games on the virtual space for rewards.

You can also use your NFTs for activities like exploring the metaverse space called "Puptopia." Users who choose to explore can enjoy financial benefits by picking up virtual items that can be traded for money at the marketplace.

Dogeliens utility extends beyond memes, GameFi, and NFTs. The decentralized and open-source platform is much-concerned with individuals' growth. Hence, the ecosystem will feature a university and academy for learning. Basic education to learn about DeFi, Blockchain, NFTs, and other things related to the crypto space will be free. Only a few exclusive contents will require payment with DOGET.

DOGET holders can participate in ecosystem governance. They'll have the right to deliberate and vote on important issues concerning the project's growth. Users can also stake the token to earn more tokens which they can use to mint NFTs, enabling them to participate and benefit from the activities in Puptopia (Dogeliens virtual space). The dog-theme meme coin is at its first presale stage, a low-risk point of purchase. Joining now could yield high profit, making it a good purchase ahead of the anticipated great market run.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale:https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website:https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram:https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.