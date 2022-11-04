Dogeliens Could Make 100x Returns While Educating Today's Youth

Cryptocurrency has sprung onto the financial landscape, offering progressive, decentralized, non-governmental money that is community-controlled and unaffected by political influences. In many respects, it has accomplished this achievement by shattering old financial boundaries and making investment options available to a broader range of individuals.

For example, a greater proportion of young individuals utilize cryptocurrency, breaching the age barrier that occurs in stock market trading. Furthermore, many previously unbanked individuals who had the appropriate paperwork or the wherewithal to create regular bank accounts have instead opened crypto wallets.

However, despite the hundreds of articles like this one explaining what Bitcoin is and how to utilize it, not many people understand what it is. This is where Dogeliens comes in.

Dogeliens and the University of Barkington

A brand-new cryptocurrency called Dogeliens is entering the metaverse to encourage more people to adopt cryptocurrencies. The coin offers games and instructional content to assist the general public to comprehend cryptocurrencies easily. To do this, Dogeliens established the 'University of Barkington,' which provides users with a vast array of material. Their objective is to build the greatest blockchain-based teaching platform to attract more individuals to enter the crypto sector.

Although Dogeliens are not specifically intended at encouraging women to participate in bitcoin, they are focused on exhibiting the convenience of cryptocurrency payments to attract more people to participate and demonstrate its accessibility. They are enthusiastic about educating and promoting cryptocurrency to a broader audience of consumers. This is the viewpoint that is required to build an accessible platform for more women to enter the banking sector.

Ethereum vs. Dogeliens

Ethereum also features a learning platform dubbed the 'Learn Hub,' which has a collection of technical and non-technical publications, instructions, and tools. A tab system guides visitors to information covering all of Ethereum's bases. However, unlike Dogeliens, this is not interactive or committed to cryptocurrency inclusion.

The 'Learn Hub' on Ethereum is completely dedicated to Ethereum-related material. Although their website claims that their "community comprises people from many backgrounds," there is no evidence to suggest that they are making efforts to guarantee that their coin is diverse in actuality.

More work has to be done to educate consumers if we want to continue considering cryptocurrencies as a medium that enhances financial user diversity. Education is the key to advancement, and this is the required next step for crypto to close the gender gap. Ethereum's 'Learn Hub' gets things started, while Dogeliens' 'university' takes things a step further. To stay ahead of the financial game and lead the path for the future of finance, cryptocurrency must devote more time and effort to educating its users and broadening its platforms.

Do you want to buy DOGET during its pre-sale? This is how!

DOGET is now in stage one of its presale, with around 950 million tokens available before the price increases. At the moment, 1000 tokens are available for 1USDT. You may purchase the token on its presale website by creating and linking a crypto wallet. The token may then be purchased with ETH, USDT, or BNB. Following the end of the presale, the acquired tokens will be available for collection.

DOGET is a new meme currency with a total quantity of 25 billion coins. This meme project is more than just for fun and amusement; it also includes learning and earning opportunities. Its various utilities and innovative designs might catapult the project over WBTC and other competitors.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

