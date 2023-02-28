This article will delve into Dogetti, Floki Inu, and BabyDoge coin in the cryptocurrency market.

Floki Inu Shines In Bright Green

Floki Inu started its journey in 2021 as a meme coin. It was originally named after Elon Musk’s favorite dog, which belongs to the Shiba Inu breed. Floki token operates on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Though the token levies a 3% tax on buying and selling, it does not collect a fee for transfer between the two chains. Floki Inu coin has one more special association with Musk’s family. It partnered with the Million Garden Movement, founded by Elon Musk’s brother Kimbel Musk. This strong connection with Elon Musk has recently resulted in a steep rise in its price. Two weeks before, when Elon Musk uploaded a picture of his dog Floki posing as the new CEO of Twitter, Floki Inu coin witnessed a sharp surge in price that lasted for a few days. Over the past 30 days, the coin has seen a more than 200% jump in its price. The market capitalization and trading volume have also been witnessing a steady rise for the past three weeks. The International Monetary Fund’s new stance on the regulations of digital money also could bring fortune to the already exploding Floki Inu Market.

BabyDoge Coin Expects Rise

Similar to Floki Inu, the BabyDoge Coin was also launched in 2021. It is the sixth-largest meme-coin by market capitalization. BabyDoge coin’s tactics to retain investors help it to sustain the extremely volatile nature of the crypto market. This coin redistributes 5% of the tax levied on every transaction to its coin holders. Hence, the investors can earn more tokens just by keeping their wallet firm. Two weeks ago, BabyDoge coin unveiled its burn portal, which created more demand for the coin in the market and resulted in a sharp increase in its price. Though the trend lost its trail, over the past 30 days, the BabyDoge coin witnessed a rise of 100%. It is predicted that the International Monetary Fund's new advice on digital currencies to governments across the world will bring meme coin lovers back on trend.

Dogetti - A Meme Mafia in The Making

Dogetti is a new Dog-based meme-coin that is waiting to be launched. In its phase one of a presale, Dogetti has sold out more than 4.5 billion tokens and generated 3.13 lakh US dollars. The mafia has entered the market with an aim to entice the meme-coin community by launching various features, including DogettiNFT, DogettiDAO, and DogettiSwap. Users can buy and sell unique digital assets in DogettiNFT and make a profit from it. The DogettiDAO will give a platform for the Dogetti family to vote on the proposals to bring the changes into the Dogetti Ecosystem. DogettiSwap will allow users to transfer ERC-20 tokens. Though the coin announced to levy of a 6% tax on every transaction, it plans to add 2% of it in the charity wallets and gives control to the family member to decide which charities the community should support. Users can avail 25% bonus in buying Dogetti tokens by using the WISEGUY25 code. Click the link below to learn more about Dogetti and its Ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

