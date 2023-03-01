Dogetti to Edge Past Avalanche and Enjin Coin in the Race for Top NFT Marketplaces

The race for the top NFT project is on, and many tokens have been trying to outdo one another with several NFT projects launching on the cryptocurrency market. The new meme coin, Dogetti (DETI), will have its work cut out as it hopes to edge past top platforms Avalanche (AVAX) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) in pursuit of the top ranks in NFT trade. Here's a summary of its protocol and a review of its counterparts in the crypto space.

Avalanche Aiming For The Summit

The Avalanche (AVAX) network is a clear homolog of the Ethereum network, as it exhibits similar characteristics as the elite network while offering even better services to its users. Avalanche maintains a close link with Ethereum to help reduce its transaction traffic.

Avalanche (AVAX) runs on a proof of stake protocol through which its users contribute their assets to improve the network's security and speed in executing transactions. Avalanche boasts an energy-efficient manner of transaction processing that reduces the gas fees charged on every transaction, making it easier for users to trade on the network.

Avalanche (AVAX) helps Ethereum out by allowing Ethereum developers to create subnets for deployment to the Avalanche network. Subnets refer to public blockchains created on Ethereum but located on Avalanche. The subnets are under the coordination of the Avalanche network, but they execute Ethereum transactions.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses three blockchains: a P-chain, which oversees the subnets and their activity; a C-chain, which coordinates smart contract integration; and an X-chain, for balancing user assets within their wallets and accounts. The decentralized nature of blockchain activities makes it easier for the Avalanche network to maintain its high speed and scalability.

There have been many successful NFT projects on the Avalanche network in the past year. Despite the bearish market, Avalanche's NFT trade continued to boom throughout the year. The AVAX token now sells for about $17.29 on CoinGecko.

Enjin Coin In NFT Heaven

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token that links the Enjin platform to the Ethereum blockchain to promote stability for its NFT trade. The Enjin platform features several gaming interfaces and hosts DApps to improve users' gaming experiences, including game plugins, software development kits, and payment gateway systems.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an ERC-20 token, and its platform is based on a proof of stake protocol permitting asset staking for rewards. The staked assets improve the project's security, and the protocol ensures the platform maintains a high transaction processing rate.

Enjin platform's gaming innovation allows gamers to link their several gaming wallets together to transfer game funds from one system to another. This allows for faster leveling up, as users can use their accumulated assets in one gaming interface to boost other games.

The Enjin platform is also involved in NFT trade, using its ERC standards to help users preserve the mint values of their NFTs. Each user binds their NFTs under a smart contract, and all the NFTs are defined under ERC-1155 standards, capable of defining both fungible and non-fungible assets under the same smart contract. Thus, Enjin platform NFTs are minted with ENJ tokens, ensuring that the NFT doesn't depreciate past its mint value.

ENJ tokens are available on CoinGecko for $0.42.

Dogetti: The Gansters Of Meme-land

Dogetti has recently released its new promotional code

Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme-coin with potential, and it intends to leapfrog its closest competing NFT platforms to the top of the NFT trade chart soon after its launch. The token is doing far better than many expected as its presale continues to gather pace.

Dogetti's (DETI) protocol is still a work in progress, even with its unique features. The ecosystem will host an NFT marketplace for users to create their NFT assets from any digital content they decide on. They will also be able to grow their collections on the platform and sell the tokens to other users in the crypto space. The significance of NFTs is in their prospects, especially since they are integral elements of Metaverses. Their incorporation on the platform now will leave opportunities for those in the future.

There will also be an exchange platform, DogettiSwap, designed to allow users from Ethereum platforms to get their DETI tokens on the network without using any other exchange. Since coin swaps will be more convenient in the Dogetti ecosystem, the demand for DETI tokens will increase, boosting their cryptocurrency prices considerably.

Also, Dogetti has recently released its new promotional code that gives you an additional 25% $DETI upon a first-time purchase. Just pop down to the website and use WISEGUY25 all and no spaces.

For more info on Dogetti (DETI) follow these links

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

