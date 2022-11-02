DOKODEMO is improving its business by launching the Affiliate Marketing System

DOKODEMO has been part of the evolution of E-Commerce since the company founded in 2004. It aimed at contributing the revolution of the global merchants and consumers in an amazing bottomless user experience and win-win situation.

Today, there are about 700,000 users from each area of expertise around the world have joined the DOKODEMO Affiliate System. The evolution of DOKODEMO system and the expansion of its Customer Support and E-Commerce capabilities have been a major part of the business’s growth trajectory over these past three years, which saw the merchants and users are rapidly increasing worldwide.

DOKODEMO believe that Volume is an integral part of the key pillar. The accelerating growth across not only the traditional E-Commerce ways need to worked on, but expanding through affiliate marketing, are key to converting an entire consumer journey at the point of sale, ensuring that not only have influence to get people there, but to have extra benefits.

TOMOKAZU UKISHIRO, President and CEO, VEGA corporation, said : “We are delighted to launch DOKODEMO Affiliate System in more and more countries, which will unlock new value for DOKODEMO and create new opportunities for everyone. This will definitely strengthen the company brand name as an innovative global E-Commerce company.”

KAZUHIRO KAWABATA , Director, VEGA corporation,said :“With the expansion network of DOKODEMO and getting more global merchants partners that paid a fee to conduct a business on the platform, DOKODEMO need more shoppers and direct them to the products and sales, and in return DOKODEMO able to share more revenue with shoppers as “cash back”. It is a cycle of incentive that benefits everyone. We are excited to ramp up our E-Commerce capabilities by sharing this project to the public.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.dokodemo-system.com

