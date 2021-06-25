Domex partners with MCGM to help disinfect Mumbai’s wards

The second pandemic wave has almost waned. While collectively as a nation, we have managed to flatten the curve for now, it does not mean we can adapt a lackadaisical attitude. If anything, this pandemic has taught us to be more cautious and follow all safety measures. From wearing masks, constantly washing our hands to maintaining social distancing – we need to follow all norms. All of us need to follow the best hygiene practices – for ourselves, our homes and for public spaces that we use as a community.

Recently, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) came forward to support the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to disinfect public areas in Mumbai.

The support offered by Domex through this donation has helped MCGM in carrying out disinfection drive and in maintaining good hygiene standards in public places.

Domex supported MCGM teams in their disinfection plans by donating around 50,000 litres of their Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner around the city that the MCGM teams are regularly disinfecting.

The brand worked in close alliance with Assistant Commissioners of different wards and deployed a team of five cleaning specialists in each ward for 5 days. They disinfected areas like offices, marketplaces, community toilets, etc which are identified by the civic bodies for each ward. The disinfection drive started from KE and L wards in Mumbai. It included Andheri and Vile Parle in ward KE; Mahim and Shivaji Park in ward G North and Kurla and Sakinaka in L wards.

Manish R. Valanju, Assistant Commissioner, MCGM, 'L' Ward has put forth, “The second wave of Covid has made us all realize that we cannot let our guard down. It is important to continue taking precautions and all the measures to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. The MCGM has been prepared to deal with the situation and support by Domex through this donation and disinfection drive has helped us provide disinfection and maintain good hygiene standards in all our public places. We really value this association.”

The latest initiative takes forward from Domex’s mission to provide superior disinfection in moments that matter to consumers.

Leading health organisations from across the world have recommended the usage of sodium hypochlorite for frequently touched surfaces, both inside the home and outside. With > 0.5 per cent of sodium hypochlorite, the Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner has been proven to destroy Coronavirus in just 10 seconds and is a must-have in every home.

Towards this, Domex partnered with authorities to help disinfect the lifeline of Mumbai, its local trains, when they were opened for people use after a good 10 months of being suspended.

Domex supported the Railways by creating special teams to carrying out disinfection of some of Mumbai’s busiest stations, including CST, Dadar, Thane, Andheri and Borivali. A team of six cleaning specialists worked on areas like platforms, ticket counters and other areas of common use identified by the local train authorities, which were thoroughly disinfected.

During the first pandemic wave in 2020, the brand donated ₹90 lakh worth of Domex disinfectant products, all of which contained sodium hypochlorite, to government bodies like BMC, and hospitals and organisations for effective surface cleaning and had brought down the prices of their disinfectant range.

Domex is an expert disinfection brand that has been providing effective sanitation solutions to people in more than 35 countries across the globe since 1929. The brand is committed to raising overall standards of hygiene and health in communities across the world and had been offering protection from harmful germs since the last 90 years. It started its fight against pathogens in India in 1997 and has been committed to improve sanitation levels in the country, a cause that attains greater importance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.