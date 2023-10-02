Dominica eco-tourism: Crafting a greener tomorrow with every visit

Commonwealth of Dominica- a small island in the Caribbean is making efforts to promote eco-tourism among travellers. In times when over-tourism is causing worldwide challenges, the island is carving a path towards sustainability through a harmonious blend of community engagement, conservation efforts, and innovative eco-tourism practices.

Tourism has progressively become a key engine of economic growth for Dominica, there are dozens of eco-lodges and resorts on the island offering unique experiences. These stays are built using sustainable materials, use green lighting and make efforts to reduce carbon footprints.

The country has an array of eco-resorts that are promoting sustainable tourism. This is fueling resilient businesses and economic transformation as Dominica diversifies its tourism sector.

Exploring Dominica: Where Eco-Tourism Unveils Hidden Treasures

Ecotourism is considered to have strong potential for economic growth and diversification because of the island’s abundance of mountains, streams, forests, and spectacular flora and fauna, as well as its unique indigenous culture.

About two-thirds of Dominica is covered in rainforest, and there are about 365 rivers across the island, “one for every day of the year”. The rich biodiversity makes it home to over 200 species of exotic birds, iguanas and boa constrictors.

Dominica also has the world’s second-largest boiling lake which measures a whopping 207 feet wide. The eco-tourists find heaven in “Nature Isle of the Caribbean” for the numerous offerings, including the Caribbean’s first long-distance hiking trail – Waitukubuli National Trail which is 183 km, long and split into 14 sections. There are also a number of waterfalls, including the Trafalgar Falls- the twin falls.

Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists a unique experience that only the island’s luxury eco-hotels, wellness facilities, exquisite locations, and kind Dominican people can provide.

Eco-Resorts

The country has an array of eco-resorts that are promoting sustainable tourism. These are available for purchase by international and local investors looking to reap benefits from renowned brands.

Tranquillity Beach Resort (Hilton Hotel)

Tranquillity Beach Resort – Curio – A Collection by Hilton is a government-approved Real Estate Project under the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Privacy and a celebration of individuality are the hallmarks of these fully serviced premium vacation villas and residences, custom-designed and appointed for the most discerning investor.

Jungle Bay

Jungle Bay is one of the Caribbean’s most successful boutique hotel brands, offering new vacation villas to investors under the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme.

This leading Dominican luxury hotel ranked third on Tripadvisor’s Top 25 Caribbean Hotels, has an established international reputation for its ecologically friendly features.

The Residences at Secret Bay

Secret Bay, an acclaimed Relais & Châteaux property has long been praised for its artful fusion of high design, local craftsmanship and authentic guest experiences custom-curated to personal preference.

The sustainable luxury vacation homes are complemented by the resort’s incomparable service and world-class amenities, all set in Dominica

Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa

Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa is nestled in the tranquil bosom of the rainforest of Providence Estate in Laudat, Roseau Valley.

The valley is home to the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Eco-resort Development Creating Employment

One of the critical areas attracting local and foreign workers is Dominica’s construction sector. With a host of internationally branded hotels set to debut on the island, Dominica is diversifying its workforce.

This is in addition to hoteliers training the local workforce to learn new skills for the smoother operations of new eco-resorts.

Initiatives to Accommodate Ease of Travel

As Dominica diversifies its tourism sector, American Airlines is now providing direct flights from Miami, United States. The connectivity is benefitting the local artisans, small business owners and many others associated with the tourism and hospitality industry.

Dominica's commitment to ecotourism is an inspiration for the rest of the world. By embracing and preserving its natural wonders, the island not only offers travellers a chance to connect with nature in its purest form but also sets an example of responsible tourism.

The keen eye on preserving the island and promoting eco-tourism makes it one of the must-visit travel destinations. Dominica is an ideal place for eco travellers who want to commune with nature and discover themselves.

It offers a dynamic blend of adventure, eco-tourism, spa pampering, wellness, yoga, gourmet cuisine, local culture, and history.



Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

