Dominica International Airport to Accommodate Long-Haul flights upon completion

The Commonwealth of Dominica is constructing its first International Airport in Wesley. With this, the Caribbean Island country is aiming to enhance its global connectivity and transform its tourism landscape.

The airport, slated for completion by 2025, stands as a beacon of progress for the island nation. It will also have the capacity to welcome long-haul flights and will play a pivotal role in making Dominica more accessible to the world.

The international airport project signifies the country's dedication to progress and prosperity. As construction kicks off, Dominica eagerly anticipates the positive transformations that will follow, solidifying its reputation as a top-notch tourism destination in the Caribbean.

The government acquired over 400 acres of land for the construction of its first-ever fully equipped international airport.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit updated the public on the ongoing works at the airport site. He said it is “progressing well and on schedule”. Notably, currently, over 207 locals are employed on the international airport project.

He said the government plans to provide employment to over 1,000 Dominicans as the project reaches another development stage.

“As a matter of fact, there are several residents of Woodford Hill and Wesley who have been engaged on the site, and many of them have left the National Employment Programme and moved to the airport projects, and there’ll be [significantly] more who will be employed from across the country,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

The USD 1 billion project seeks to redefine the country’s connectivity, and upon completion, Dominica will get direct flights from the United States of America, Europe and other parts of the Caribbean.

The easy connectivity is likely to benefit locals associated with the service and hospitality industry. More recently, the country’s tourism sector has continued to improve with numerous international accolades and recognition.

By the year 2030, Dominica aims to welcome over 500,000 stayover visitors in the country.

The international airport is poised to be Dominica's primary global gateway, with funding primarily sourced from the Dominica Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. This transformative airport project presents investors with a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in its construction.

Dominica's CBI Programme plays a pivotal role in funding diverse development initiatives on the island, spanning sectors from housing to education.

With one of the Caribbean region's fastest-growing economies, Dominica owes much of its success to the highly regarded CBI Programme. This programme enables carefully vetted investors and their families to participate by contributing to a government fund or investing in pre-approved real estate on the island in exchange for citizenship.

The programme's stellar reputation is largely due to its rigorous due diligence process and thorough evaluation of potential investors, ensuring that only trustworthy and credible applicants are accepted.

The Dominica International Airport is a highly anticipated project that is expected to have a major impact on the country's development. The airport will make it easier for people to visit Dominica, which is expected to boost the country's tourism and economic growth. The airport will also create jobs and opportunities for Dominicans.

Notably, Dominica is also constructing the world’s longest mono-cable car, and with the construction of the International Airport, more people can embark on the island easily.

Moreover, the airport project highlights the nation's dedication to environmental sustainability. Dominica, known for its rich biodiversity and natural beauty, has undertaken the airport construction with a commitment to preserving its ecological heritage.

The government has implemented environmental regulations, ensuring that the construction activities have minimal impact on the island’s delicate ecosystem. This conscientious approach not only preserves Dominica’s natural wonders for future generations but also sets an example for sustainable development practices that other nations can emulate.

The transformative project is more than just a runway and terminals; it represents the dreams and aspirations of a nation striving for progress.

As the airport project moves forward, it is illuminating the path toward a future where Dominica emerges as a leader, an economic powerhouse, and a beacon of environmental stewardship in the Caribbean.

