e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Don’t want to pay tax? You don’t have to

Even though it sounds too good to be true, your investments can get you ample tax benefits. Tune in to the latest episode of HT Friday Finance to know more.

brand-stories Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:31 IST
HT Brand Studio
HT Brand Studio
         

Did you know that, under section 80 C, the government’s policy allows you tax deductions up to INR 1.5 lakh on your income? No? Shayan didn’t know this either. Until he met Pallavi.

We all have been there; the groan that escapes you looking at the amount getting deducted from your salary, the money that could have been right in your pocket but now takes up a place in your salary slip under ‘income tax’. However, there’s a way you can save this money. Atleast, a healthy amount of it. All you need to do is invest early, wisely and keep a track of your portfolio.

To find out exactly how to do that -- and avoid being as lost as Shayan -- tune in to Friday Finance, a web series brought to you by HT Brand Studio, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aviva India.

Watch the fourth episode, ‘Taxing Situation’, above!

tags
top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News