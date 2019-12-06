Don’t want to pay tax? You don’t have to

brand-stories

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:31 IST

Did you know that, under section 80 C, the government’s policy allows you tax deductions up to INR 1.5 lakh on your income? No? Shayan didn’t know this either. Until he met Pallavi.

We all have been there; the groan that escapes you looking at the amount getting deducted from your salary, the money that could have been right in your pocket but now takes up a place in your salary slip under ‘income tax’. However, there’s a way you can save this money. Atleast, a healthy amount of it. All you need to do is invest early, wisely and keep a track of your portfolio.

To find out exactly how to do that -- and avoid being as lost as Shayan -- tune in to Friday Finance, a web series brought to you by HT Brand Studio, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aviva India.

Watch the fourth episode, ‘Taxing Situation’, above!