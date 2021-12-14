Don't let diabetes harm your feet!

Of the 16 million Americans with diabetes, 25% develop foot problems related to the disease. Diabetes causes nerve damage (diabetic neuropathy), that causes pain and makes you lose feeling in your feet. This can cause cuts, wounds, infections without knowing it. Diabetes also lowers the amount of blood flow in your feet thus making it hard for a wound/infection to heal. It can cause gangrene, thus amputations. Good foot care is very important to prevent this.

Take care of yourself and your diabetes. Follow your doctor's advice regarding nutrition, exercise, and medication.

Always wear diabetic shoes that fit well.

Wash your feet in warm water every day, using a mild soap.

Check your feet every day for sores, blisters, redness, calluses, or any other problems.

If the skin on your feet is dry, keep it moist by applying lotion after you wash and dry your feet.

Check your toenails once a week.

Always check the inside of shoes to make sure that no objects are left inside.

Keep the blood flowing to your feet. Put your feet up when sitting, wiggle your toes and move your ankles several times a day, and don't cross your legs for long periods.

Doctor checks your feet during each checkup. Get a thorough foot exam once a year.

Footwear plays an important role in diabetic foot care. Everyday shoes are made for style and unfortunately can create pressure points on your foot. Shoes that do not fit well present a danger to the patient with peripheral neuropathy because their feet may not feel when a shoe is uncomfortable and sore. Diabetic shoes are designed to eliminate many of the structures in common shoes that can cause injury to the foot.

Von Wellx Germany diabetes shoes are based on internationally patented reflex zones technology.

Diabetic footwear can help prevent more serious foot health complications that can arise as a result of diabetes. Diabetic Footwear should provide the necessary benefits like increased blood circulation and nerves sensation, wide toe box, massaging to reduce pressure in the areas of the foot most susceptible to pain, anti-fungal, minimal or seamless stitching etc.

Von Wellx Germany diabetes shoes are based on internationally patented reflex zones technology. It was invented by famous German Dr.Walter Mauch. Based on Reflexology the elevations work by massaging the pressure points where nerves of important diabetic organs – pancreas, liver, kidney, spleen and etc. end in your feet. It is just like walking barefoot on grass thus increasing blood circulation and oxygen. Due to the stimulation of the feet´s reflex-zones, the nerve sensation in the feet are also activated. It is about science, proved by decades of work, practice and research of pioneers like Dr. Ingham, Mrs. Hanne Marquardt and Dr. med. Walter Mauch. Also Von Wellx has additional benefits.

Here are additional benefits of Von Wellx

The brand also makes a range of shoes for the healthiest comfort for general people and heel, knee and back pain. These shoes work in the following ways -

Based on Reflexology, they work by massaging the pressure points in your foot just like walking barefoot on grass thus increasing blood circulation and oxygen, thereby energising the body, no tiredness all day even with 12 hours + standing and walking.

Acting as Springs the zones absorb pressure coming on the feet, knees and back thus protecting them and avoiding any feet, knee and back pain.

Also it gives you the Benefit of walking 8000 steps with only 3000 steps as with every step your foot muscles are worked 2.5 times because of the spring and massaging effect.

The company is also working with doctors from the Indian Podiatry Association, Indian Orthopaedic association, Indian Foot & Ankle Society etc to improve the product for the patient’s day to day problems.

