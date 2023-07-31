Don’t Miss Out On the Rising Stars of 2023: Worldcoin (WLD), Sui (SUI), and Pomerdoge (POMD)

The cryptocurrency market is preparing for a major bull market in 2023. As a result, investors are looking for the most profitable digital assets to buy. Worldcoin (WLD), Sui (SUI), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are garnering attention as potential game-changers. In this article, we will analyze the growth prospects of these three cryptos.

ChatGPT Creators Launch Worldcoin (WLD)

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has been one of the most used artificial intelligence tools. To follow up on its success, OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT has decided to launch a new digital asset, Worldcoin (WLD).

Only launch a week ago, Worldcoin has been predicted to be one of the rising stars of the 2023 bull market. Already, there have been more than 2 million users claiming the Worldcoin tokens. This makes it one of the most popular projects in presale. Worldcoin is also not without utility.

OpenAI created this project to become the largest identity and financial blockchain network. Launching via an airdrop, the project aims to give ownership to everyone and not centralized management. Now priced at $2.1, the price of WLD could reach over 5% in 2023.

Sui (SUI) Implements Liquid Staking

Sui (SUI) is another interesting project to launch in 2023. The Sui blockchain was created to redefine asset ownership. To further enhance liquidity and DeFi functionality on the Sui network, the project has launched liquidity staking.

Liquidity staking will allow holders of Sui tokens to stake and earn rewards in a liquid token. In the case of Sui, holders will be able to earn rewards every 24 hours. The launch of liquid staking will allow the development of more DeFi products on the Sui blockchain.

These factors are predicted to influence the price of Sui. The price of Sui (SUI) currently stands at $0.6401. With a market rally, the price of SUI has been forecasted to reach a high of $1.5 before the end of the year.

Pomerdoge (POMD) To Dominate in the P2E Sector

Another very innovative project to launch in 2023, Pomerdoge (POMD). Pomerdoge is building one of the most interesting games where players can both interact and compete to earn rewards.

In the Pomergame, players can enter the competition with their avatars called Pomerdoges. To power this entire ecosystem is the Pomerdoge token, POMD. The POMDtokens can be fed to the Pomerdoges to upgrade their skills and equipment.

The ecosystem also features a non-fungible token marketplace, called the Pomerplace. The project will also launch a collection of 7,777 NFTs. However, the NFTs will be issued only to early backers of the project.

The social infrastructure of Pomerdoge has been the most talked about feature of the project. Crypto experts believe this will help drive the adoption of Pomerdoge and the POMD tokens. POMD currently trades at $0.007 in the early stages of its presale and could spike as much as 4,000% by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.