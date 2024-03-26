Do’s and Don’ts of the Donor Area after Hair Transplant Surgery

People suffering from permanent, significant hair loss can restore their heads full of natural, healthy hair with the help of hair transplantation.

Hair transplantation is a cosmetic surgical procedure wherein a plastic surgeon or a dermatologic surgeon covers the bald areas of the patient’s head with healthy, thick, natural hair. Usually, the surgeon moves hair from the sides or back of the head (called donor areas) to the front or top of the head (called recipient areas). It is typically performed as an outpatient procedure in a hair transplant clinic under local anaesthesia.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

How do you take care of a donor area after hair transplant?

A successful hair transplant in Delhi, India works just like existing natural hair but requires proper healing and scalp care. There are many hair transplant treatments in Delhi: Traditional Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT), advanced Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), and DMC-Golden Touch®. All of them are performed at DMC Trichology Clinic, located in Vasant Vihar (South Delhi) and Rajouri Garden (West Delhi). With technological advancements, now hair transplantation surgery can provide better results and reduced downtime. DMC-Golden Touch®and FUE hair transplant in Delhi are the most sought-after hair restoration method among men and women having pattern baldness.

DMC-Golden Touch®and FUE hair transplant in Delhi are the most sought-after hair restoration method among men and women having pattern baldness.

This article talks about post-surgical care following a hair transplant. Properly understand these dos and don’ts after hair transplant and be committed to strictly following them to get optimal hair transplant outcomes. But before knowing them let’s first see what happens after getting a hair transplant.

What happens after a hair transplant surgery?

The feel of the patient who has just received a hair transplant depends upon the extent of the surgery. As per hair transplant surgeon in Delhi at DMC Trichology after a hair transplant, generally, a patient can expect to experience numbness and bruising. Some patients may experience swelling, pain, throbbing, a tight feeling, and scab formation in the treated areas. For the initial few days, a patient may need to wear a pressure bandage over the operated areas.

Post-hair transplant, the transplanted hair normally sheds and the new hair growth is fully established and stabilises by 6 to 12 months. After about 10-12 months, a patient can achieve the desired length of hair, which means complete natural hair growth in the transplant areas.

Do’s after Hair Transplant

Follow all the aftercare instructions at your best as provided by your best hair specialist in Delhi.

As directed by the hair transplant surgeon, administer the prescribed medications and stay clear of infections and discomfort.

Apply only the surgeon-recommended topical products, including the specific solutions or cleaners.

Sun-protect the head. Use a loose head covering to protect the treated areas.

Sleep with the head elevated in a position that helps minimise post-surgical swelling.

Maintain a well-balanced diet. Drink an adequate amount of water to maintain internal hydration.

Wash hair as instructed by the surgeon. Use lukewarm water and mild, non-medicated shampoo to wash scalp and hair and pat dry with a clean towel. Adhere to the surgeon’s recommended frequency of washing hair.

Apply sensitive skin-friendly hydrating products or gentle, soothing moisturisers to the donor or recipient areas of the scalp. Follow the surgeon’s recommendation on the frequency of moisturising the treatment area.

Keep the donor and transplant areas clean, as per the surgeon’s instructions. Address the scabbing in the donor or recipient areas of the scalp.

Attend follow-up appointments with the surgeon. This allows the surgeon to closely monitor the healing progress and assess the donor and recipient areas. The surgeon can identify and resolve potential issues before they turn serious.

Follow additional post-surgical instructions as provided by the surgeon in follow-up appointments after seeing the recovery progress.

Immediately reach a hair transplant surgeon in Delhi, if experiencing persistent pain, discomfort, irritation, or other complications.

Don’ts after Hair Transplant

Do not touch, rub, pick, or scratch at the donor and recipient areas. This way, the transplanted grafts can stay free from infection and settle undisturbed. Moreover, there will be less risk of complications like pimple formation or folliculitis.

Do not use any hair accessories that cause manipulation of the treated areas. Do not wear over-the-head, tight-fighting shirts or tops. Friction caused by rubbing the clothing with the skin surface can disrupt the donor and recipient areas.

Do not keep nails long to avoid accidental scratching of the treated areas. Avoid dirt and bacterial introduction on the treated areas by sleeping on a clean pillowcase.

Avoid heavy weight lifting and strenuous physical activities or sweat-causing activities. Do not go to public pools, gyms, steam rooms, saunas, and hot tubs during the recovery.

Avoid the use of products containing dyes, harsh chemicals, or strong fragrances. Avoid combing or brushing hair until advised.

Refrain from smoking as nicotine in blood circulation can slow down healing and affect the success of hair transplants. Also, avoid secondhand smoke environments.

Do not consume excessive alcohol, as it can impair the natural healing process. Alcohol affects the oxygen and nutrient delivery to the healing tissues. It can increase the risk of infections by weakening the immune system, increase urine production that causes dehydration, and cause blood thinning that can lead to bleeding and affect graft survival.

Avoid swimming during the recovery period. Swimming is a vigorous activity that can injure the transplanted grafts. The healing can get disrupted because of chlorine or infection-causing contaminants in the water.

Do not neglect or go incomplete on the prescribed dosage of medications and their treatment course.

Get Hair Transplant Surgery from Expert for Best Results

Strictly following the post-surgical care instructions provided by a hair transplant surgeon in Delhi is crucial for a successful hair transplant. The aftercare instructions may include cleaning, use of medications, restrictions on certain activities, and going for all follow-up appointments. If you have any confusion with the instructions provided or have any questions to ask, you can clarify them by consulting a hair transplant surgeon. How well you follow the post-operative care significantly impacts the outcome of your hair transplant surgery.

DMC Trichology, Hair Transplant Clinic in Delhi, is dedicated to offering unparalleled hair transplant services. We do not leave our patient’s side until the patient has completely recovered from a hair transplantation surgery. We strive to flawlessly sort out our patient’s hair loss worries.

We give utmost importance to the patient’s post-surgical routine. Looking for the best hair transplant in Delhi? DMC Trichology is a top hair transplant clinic in India that offers superior quality, affordable hair transplant costs and results. The clinic has two branches located in Vasant Vihar (South Delhi) and Rajouri Garden (West Delhi).

Schedule a consultation today! Visit our clinic’s official website, to know more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.