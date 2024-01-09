Double the Memories: Plan an Unforgettable Valentine’s Day and CNY Getaway in Hong Kong

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India One of the most important holidays in Hong Kong, Chinese New Year calls for spectacular celebratory activities and auspicious family feasts. And this year, there’s even more to celebrate – the fifth day (or Chor 5) falls on Valentine’s Day, so you can extend your CNY getaway with a romantic adventure.



Known for its distinctive East-meets-West culture, Hong Kong is ideal for couples to create a unique and timeless memory. From exploring the city on a swoon-worthy photoshoot to creative workshops for crafty couples and dinners at the hottest restaurants in town, it’s time for you to start planning an unforgettable Valentine’s Day in one of Asia’s most romantic cities.

Captured on the street in Central (Credit: Luke Chan)

Narrate Your Love Story through Lenses



Mark the day with a couple’s photoshoot, where you can don qipao (traditional Chinese garments) and travel back in time to feel the romance of old Hong Kong while capturing the sweetest moments with your valentine.



Amid the hustle and bustle of the signature local dai pai dong (open-air food stall), get lost in each other’s eyes while recreating scenes from Wong Kar-Wai’s In the Mood for Love. Keep the romance flowing on an iconic double-decker Hong Kong tram, where you can cuddle up on the upper level and soak up the historic atmosphere.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pearl jewellery-making workshop in Sai Kung (Credit: Hong Kong Pearl Cultivation Association)

At the revitalised Central Market, snap stunning silhouettes and candid smiles on the grand terrazzo staircase, then stroll hand-in-hand in Hollywood Road or up the steep stone steps of Pottinger Street, one of the city’s oldest lanes, to stately Tai Kwun. At this sprawling Victorian-era heritage complex, steal a kiss in a shady cobbled courtyard for memories that will last a lifetime.



Craft Sweet Moments Together



This year, spend Valentine’s Day bonding over one-of-a-kind activities, in which you can create extraordinary gifts signifying your remarkable Hong Kong moment with your love. Engage in a wide variety of hands-on experiences in town, like bespoke perfume-making workshops, neon light art workshops and rock candy workshops among many others. PAPABUBBLE, the confectionery shop in Tai Hang, promises you a true sweet-making experience, allowing you to take home a delectable yet heart-warming gift for your better half.

(Credit: Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic)

Fancy something out in nature? Head to the pearl jewellery-making workshop in Sai Kung, a city oasis is just about a 45-minute drive from Central. During this exclusive experience, you’ll visit a pearl farm, learn how to cultivate the gems, and create gleaming accessories made with freshly harvested pearls all by your hands.



Indulge at a Romantic New Restaurant



If food is your love language, you’ve come to the right place! Experience Hong Kong’s world-class dining scene with a special Valentine’s Day feast at one of the city’s hottest tables.



For authentic Italian fare, look no further than Sabatini Ristorante Italiano in ifc mall. At the second branch of the acclaimed restaurant in Hong Kong (the first is in the Royal Garden hotel), a sophisticated atmosphere, live music, sweeping harbour views, and signature dishes like homemade Cavatelli with red prawns await.



Dazzling in every way, Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic sets the benchmark for harbourside fine dining on the 44/F at LANDMARK in the centre area of Hong Kong. Look forward to an exquisite French menu by celebrity chef Anne-Sophie Pic and an enchanting atmosphere full of Baccarat chandeliers, crystal tiles, mirrors and glassware.



Watch the enchanting sunset over the skyline at the new Mondrian Hong Kong Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, with hyper-local cocktails like the Clay Pot Negroni at Avoca. For dinner, head upstairs to Carna by Dario Cecchini, a modern Italian steakhouse with palatial Tuscan interiors. If the harbour views don’t take your breath away, Cecchini’s decadent nose-to-tail menu certainly will.



Keep the Celebration Going



The CNY fun continues until the 15th day (or Chor 15, 24 February), culminating with the Lantern Festival. In ancient times, the festival was akin to a Chinese Valentine’s Day because single women were allowed to roam freely and meet potential suitors without supervision.



Today, it’s also a day for the loved ones to celebrate and gather to enjoy glutinous rice balls (symbolising togetherness), decipher riddles on lanterns, and admire the first full moon of the lunar new year. As a traveller, you are welcome to join the local celebrations, while a vibrant array of activities in the city awaits, including auspicious dragon dances and annual lantern displays.



Ready to celebrate? This is just the beginning. Discover much more during your CNY and Valentine’s Day adventure in Hong Kong. Start planning today!

Media Contact Details

Krisha Kapur, Hill & Knowlton, Krisha.kapur@hillandknowlton.com; Divita Singh, Hill & Knowlton, Divita.Singh@hillandknowlton.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.