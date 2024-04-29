DoubleTree by Hilton Agra hosts 2nd season of Masters in F&B: Celebrating culinary excellence & industry collaboration

Agra, 24th April - DoubleTree by Hilton Agra recently concluded its highly anticipated second season of Masters in F&B, an extraordinary showcase of culinary talent and a platform that brought together the city's leading hotels. The event featured participation from nine esteemed five-star hotels and renowned hotel management institutes, highlighting Agra's burgeoning hospitality scene.

The day-long extravaganza commenced with a captivating culinary workshop featuring ten talented young chefs, followed by an electrifying display of mixology prowess by eleven skilled bartenders.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Mr. Bhuvanesh Khanna, CEO, BW Communities at Business World, who served as the guest of honour. Mr. Khanna, alongside esteemed panellists, including Shyam Kumar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, Ameet Rane, Executive Chef of DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, and Mr. Debashish Bhowmik, a renowned hospitality consultant, lent their expertise to judge the culinary competitions. The bartender competition was judged by Mr. Bhowmik along with Mr. Rajiv Saxena, President, Tourism Guild of Agra.

The GM talk show

The culinary competition crowned Yash Gupta from Clarks Shiraz, while Pritam Kumari from DoubleTree by Hilton Agra emerged victorious in the bartender category.

The event's second half featured an engaging panel discussion on "MICE and Big Weddings: Maximizing Revenue Opportunities and Ensuring Seamless Execution in a Branded Five-Star Environment," moderated by Vikas Singh, Corporate PR and Placements at Veda Institute of Hotel and Training. The panel included industry luminaries such as Hari Sukumar, Vice President - Operations, Jaypee Palace Hotel & Convention Centre Agra, Samir Jilani, General Manager, ITC Mughal Agra Manpreet Chabba, General Manager, Tajview, Agra – IHCL and Shyam Kumar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Agra.

Shyam Kumar with Bhuvanesh Khanna

Mr. Bhuvanesh Khanna conveyed his profound excitement, emphasizing that "Masters in Food & Beverage" transcends being merely an event; it serves as a dynamic catalyst for propelling hospitality and culinary standards to greater heights. He underscored how Agra's multifaceted food and beverage landscape mirrors the unwavering dedication of its expanding portfolio of hotel brands. He commended DoubleTree by Hilton Agra and its vibrant General Manager, Shyam Kumar, for spearheading this remarkable platform, which embodies innovation and excellence in the industry.

Shyam Kumar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, highlighted the event's significance, saying, “Our aim with this event was to unite the food and beverage industry in Agra. We're dedicated to fostering innovation and showcasing the abundant talent in the city. We're excited to announce the upcoming season 3 of Women in Taste and season 2 of Wedding Diaries by Hilton as well which is yet another platform to bring out the talents our city have. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Mr.Bhuvanesh Khanna, for his valuable presence and to all our sponsors, partners, and participants who made this grand event possible.”

Preetam, the winner of bartending competition

The event was powered by IAHM Agra, ITS Global & BW Hotelier and supported by sponsors including Johnnie Walker, Dabur Real, The Glass Couture, Karma Kettle, Lavazza, Shoshaa, and Purple & Pink Digital.

The "Masters in F&B" event marks a significant milestone in elevating Agra's culinary landscape and fostering excellence within the hospitality industry.

Links : DoubleTree by Hilton Agra : https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/agrdtdi-doubletree-agra/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.