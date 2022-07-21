DPIFF CEO ABHISHEK MISHRA MAKES THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DPIFF 2023

MUMBAI: It is that time of the year when the most prestigious award ceremony for Indian cinema is held. The Bollywood extravaganza, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) awards will illustriously be held on 20th February, 2023 in Mumbai. DPIFF is all set to unfold and present a wonderful amalgamation of Indian States and their diverse culture.

Over the years, DPIFF awards has evolved to be the country’s most prestigious and sought-after awards show. The awards aims to bestow the best of the best in the film fraternity with prestigious titles under numerous categories. The award ceremony will witness the who’s who of the industry in attendance and it will also set exciting new milestones as the evening unfolds. The night will recognise the best of films and stars.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Abhishek Mishra – CEO of DPIFF – expressed, “Over the years, DPIFF has set a bench mark for the entertainment industry. The presentation of DPIFF Awards acknowledges and recognizes the outstanding efforts by international, as well as national personalities from the world of cinema. Such cross-cultural linkages will not only lead to a better understanding of each other’s nations and societies, but also strengthen the bonds between individuals and countries”.

Moreover, Shri Anil Mishra – Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF added, “The ceremony aims to carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connects in the areas of language learning, art & culture, traditions & music, tourism & cinema, etc.”

Theme: ‘Cinematic Tourism’ - The medium of cinema is a powerful tool for popularising destinations. Not only to shooting films help the tourism industry and boost the local economy significantly, some destinations are proven that films can be a cost-effective method to market a destination. Creating an inventory of shooting locations enabling film shootings by simplifying processes and issuing time bound clearances and incentivising filmmakers will help tap into the opportunity.

The award function in 2022 was a glamorous affair, with Bollywood royalty such as Asha Parekh, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, etc. The evening was mesmerised by Indipop star and living Bollywood legend Lucky Ali who bought uniqueness and rendered an unforgettable music performance. Instagram link- https://www.instagram.com/p/CgQ24iQri4B/igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

