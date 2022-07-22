DPS FARIDABAD #LIVINGVALUESNURTURINGDREAMS

Enter the portals of learning, DPS Faridabad and the vitality and life exuded by the exuberant children against the backdrop of the lush green lawns will remind you of Divinity. Walking further a mere 100 meters will give you a sense of Peace. The next hour spent there will convince you that those who aspire to be winners have no option but to be at DPS Faridabad.

A core School of The Delhi Public School Society, which is an internationally acclaimed Educational Society, DPS Faridabad has a legacy of 27 years. Over these years, the School has broken the shackles of run of the mill pedagogy. The primary thrust is "know myself and realise myself" because the dynamic Principal, Mr. Anil Kumar and his brigade of teachers, believe that when you connect with yourself, you connect with the Divine and vice-a versa.

FOSTERING INCLUSION AND CELEBRATING SUCCESS

One example of very commendable success, as shared, is that of Rhythm Sangwan, a student of class XII who has put the school on the world map by grabbing Gold Medals and Silver medals at ISSF World Cup held at Egypt and Korea respectively. Similarly, Lakshay Kaura, an alumnus of DPS Faridabad, an innovator and patent holder, recently graduated from Princeton University.

This is a result of `vision ahead’ and the recognition and celebration of the uniqueness in each child, facilitated through individualized, customised planning for each child. Dr. Isha Wadhawan, an alumna and a leading gynecologist articulates well that “the School is wonderful at identifying the talents of the students and polishing them further”. This is how the school defines its inclusive set up where "Each child is an institution in himself". With pride the School talks of a CWSN, who topped class X CBSE exam because of the support rendered to him, also evident in programmes like' Bonhomie' which celebrates inclusivity and recognizes that all beings are different and these differences need to be accepted.

The School offers a variety of academic/co-academic platforms: the CBSE curriculum, the Cambridge curriculum in its School of International Education and plans to introduce the IB curriculum soon. There is an unimaginable combination of subject options along with numerous skill based subjects, which the students can opt for. Divesh Bhatia, a former Dipsite and now Associate Professor at IIT Delhi, proudly says, "the problem solving, analytical and time management skills developed during the school days have helped shape my career.”

COSMOS IS THE PLAYFIELD

Seeking grace with grace

“I want to do something like Galileo”, says one primary student as he talks about `Universe For All’. The first of its kind in any school in India `Universe for All’ is a project aimed at unravelling the mysteries of the cosmos; an observatory, in school with the most recent, State of the Art equipment. After all, the School promotes multidimensional 360 degree thinking where 'A stands for Gravity’.

Progressively evolving pedagogy is the hallmark of the School. “Problem of the Week”, one feature of the Maths rage the School is known for or `Word of the Day’ or `Yogyata Khoj’ keep the excitement high. Experiential learning through after-school clubs and SUPW activities in a safe and conducive environment ensures integration of various disciplines. The smart classrooms, the dance rooms with students pirouetting, the mellifluous notes coming from the music rooms, the interactive sessions with Guest Speakers or teaching faculty in the Seminar rooms, the experiments in the science labs, technology applied in the robotic sessions, the energy on the playfields have resulted in wonderkids like Vikrant Panchal, alumnus DPS Faridabad, one of the topmost athletes in India.

`FREEDOM TO EXPLORE’ IS THE BUZZ WORD

Students wrestle in healthy competition to research, explore, share and learn. `Navsrijan’ an annual feature, literally meaning “creating something new” is an example. Such ventures have led to recognition at the Inspire Award- MANAK where three students (classes VI-X): Satvik Agarwal, Sohum Jain, Gaurish Singla shared their innovative ideas and have been selected under the Inspire Awards Scheme (2020-21). This is peer learning at its best. Anilesh Bansal, a student of class XII who has bagged a silver medal at IPhO, a Gold Medal at the 14th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2021 and 100 percentile in Physics in IIT JEE Mains (June, 2022), says" the peer group at DPS Faridabad is just fantastic”. Besides IPhO, the School encourages students for IIT, KVPY, NEET, various Olympiads.

Holistic development is followed where all the senses are engaged fruitfully and productively; all the quotients i.e. IQ, EQ, SQ, CQ, AQ, PQ and more, are catered to. Dhruv Gautam is a brilliant point in case –a Gold Medalist in Roller Hockey, twice a record holder in the Limca Book of World Records while still at School.

COMPREHENSIVE WELLBEING

One interaction with the leadership at school will reveal that it understands the youngsters of today who are in the midst of a knowledge boom. Hence, the guidance given through a counselling cell with dedicated staff is amicable, candid and benefits the child. The School clinic, fully equipped, takes care of the physical health of the students.

Conscientious efforts of the career counselling cell have resulted in 173 offer letters from top 50 universities across the world such as MIT, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, New York University, University of British Columbia, University of Waterloo and closer home IISC, Bangalore. Noteworthy here is Anushka Aggarwal securing admission to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and St John's College, University of Oxford on freeship.

INTERNALIZING VALUES

Every child in school is an ambassador of the philosophy of the school' Living Values Nurturing Dreams.’ The school Almanac lists 14 values, among others, which the students will internalize as they traverse the corridors of the school.

The school motto `Service Before Self’ features not only on paper in this paperless school where all processes end to end are carried out digitally. The motto is practised through programs like Sewam, Pehchan etc . Likewise, the spirit of NCC is an integral feature of the character of the students at school, exemplified as narrated, by Dhyan Singh, then student of class XI who during torrential rain upheld the motto by physically carrying the primary students and transporting them to their respective school buses safely. Another alumnus, Major Abhimanyu Azad has emphasized the importance of 3 Cs-Courage, Confidence and Conviction along with hard work and discipline which he learnt in school, which later on helped him take on the rigorous army training.

BOND OF LOVE

Finally, you will notice that since leadership has to be accessible, the doors to the faculty rooms are always open for students. They enter for anything they want to share and leave enthused because learning must remain a joyous and never ending process as articulated by Priyanka Raina, alumna DPS Faridabad and Asstt. Professor, Stanford University “What really made the difference was the lifelong love I developed for learning which the school was pivotal in developing”. The children know that this is a school where “ask and thou shall be given” actually happens as long as it is in the interest of the children.

The little ones, wave “Bye Sir”," Bye ma'am "as the school day ends and they leave the School premises in their AC buses. It has been a day of productive engagement.

There is trust, there is faith, there is hope. The bond of love, the purest of human emotions, is evident at DPS FARIDABAD.

MONOGRAM

