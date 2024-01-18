DPS Indirapuram: Setting New Benchmarks for Education in Ghaziabad and North India

Rather than merely acquiring knowledge, education is a holistic journey shaping individuals and preparing them for future challenges. Acting as the crucibles nurturing young minds and honing talents, are honed, schools play a pivotal role in this pursuit of excellence. Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, stands tall, epitomising educational brilliance and redefining benchmarks in Ghaziabad and North India.

Class X and XII Performance

The yardstick of a school’s success often lies in the performance of its students in board examinations. DPS Indirapuram boasts an impressive track record. It’s students have consistently excelled in Class X and XII board examinations. To achieve better results, the entire curriculum is completed by November which is followed by a three-month revision period for the students. This initiative has given stellar results. For example, in 2023, Arihant Kapkoti stood second in India in CBSE Class X, Vaibhav Sinha secured NEET AIR of 41, and Neelansh Singh got an all-India rank of 31 in CLAT in the last academic session. These stellar academic performances reflect the school’s commitment to providing a robust curriculum and fostering an environment conducive to learning.

Entry into Prestigious Institutions

A school’s success also lies to the gateways it opens for its students. DPS Indirapuram takes pride in guiding its students to prestigious institutions such as IITs, premier medical colleges, NDAs and reputed law colleges. Three of its students, Aayush Prasad, Kapil Upadhyay, and Aayush Srivastava, qualified for IIT, and scores of others have joined other prestigious institutions. These achievements speak about the school’s commitment to academic excellence, ensuring its students are well-prepared for the challenges of higher education.

Alumni Success

The success stories of DPS Indirapuram alums stand as a testament to the quality of education they received. Many former students have made significant contributions in various fields and joined the armed forces, bureaucracy, corporate sector and new media, showcasing the school’s role in nurturing leaders and achievers.

Average Educational Performance

DPS Indirapuram maintains a high standard of education across all levels. The focus is not just on the exceptional performers but on every student, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to learning. This approach has provided stellar results, and while taking the overall percentage among the best in Ghaziabad, it has also enabled them to do well in other competitions such as the International Olympiad of Science 2022-23 (Level 2) and international, regional and zonal levels of the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (1st level) in which Lavishka Sood and Prakhar Banka secured first position respectively.

Physical and Sporting Activities

Education is not confined to textbooks; it extends to the playing field. DPS Indirapuram offers state-of-the-art sporting facilities, including basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and a swimming pool, fostering physical fitness and sportsmanship among students. Swimming becomes compulsory starting from Class 7th. DPS Indirapuram students have performed exceedingly well in various competitive sporting activities. Hriday Garg won the Gold Medal in the Asian School Chess Championship 2023 (U-7 category & Delhi State U-7 & Delhi State U-9 chess championship 2023), Meeta Dixit participated in AIR CBSE Nationals as Under 17 table tennis, and Yashika Tiwari dominated the Table Tennis arena UP state ranking in under 15.

Extra-curricular and Co-curricular Activities

A well-rounded education involves more than academics. DPS Indirapuram significantly emphasises extracurricular and co-curricular activities such as debate, painting and dance competitions, providing students with a platform to explore their interests and talents beyond the classroom.

Tech Proficiency

Embracing the digital era, DPS Indirapuram integrates technology into education seamlessly. Smart boards, computer labs, and tech-savvy faculty ensure that students are well-versed in the theory and practice of the latest technologies.

School Infrastructure

The school’s infrastructure is designed to enhance the learning experience. Spacious, air-conditioned classrooms, a multi-purpose auditorium, language labs, and resource centres for teachers create an environment conducive to academic excellence.

Teacher’s Qualifications and Commitment

The backbone of any educational institution is its faculty. DPS Indirapuram prides itself on having a highly qualified and dedicated teaching staff. A resource centre has been established to support teachers in continually updating their skills.

Educational Tours and Excursions

Learning extends beyond the four walls of the classroom. Educational tours and excursions organised by DPS Indirapuram provide students with practical exposure, enriching their understanding of the world.

Tech-enabled Transport

The school’s commitment to the safety and convenience of its students is evident in its well-organised and tech-enabled transport system using GPS for precision location, ensuring a hassle-free commute for students.

State-of-the-art Security

DPS Indirapuram has deployed a tech-enabled security and surveillance system to keep a watchful eye on the students for their safety.

Grievance Redressal (Satisfied Parents)

The satisfaction of parents is a vital indicator of a school’s success. DPS Indirapuram promotes interactions and actively addresses grievances, fostering a positive and collaborative relationship with parents.

Sustainable Initiatives

Recognising the importance of environmental responsibility, DPS Indirapuram is committed to sustainable initiatives, instilling a sense of environmental consciousness in its students by holding Practical activities related to the same.

Giving Back to Society

Education is not just about personal success; it’s about contributing to society. DPS Indirapuram instils a sense of social responsibility in its students, encouraging them to give back to the community.

Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, is setting new educational benchmarks in Ghaziabad and North India by facilitating academic and holistic development. As a torchbearer of educational brilliance, DPS Indirapuram continues to inspire and shape the leaders of tomorrow, making a significant impact on education in the region.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.