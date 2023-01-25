Dr. Ameet Parekh at Indian Wealth Summit got Leadership Legends Under One Roof

With an aim to address the issues around wealth creation and management, Dr. Ameet Parekh, a renowned author and business expert, produced the Indian Wealth Summit 2022. Indian Wealth Summit is a first-of-its-kind platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, and leaders to gain insight into growing and sustaining wealth efficiently.

The first-ever edition of the Indian Wealth Summit was organised on December 17 - 18, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The unique event by Ameet Parekh offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the best in their fields about wealth creation and leading a wholesome life. With the motto of ‘Wealth > Money’, the summit went on to redefine the definition of wealth and went beyond any other generic money-making event. The summit has proved out to be an aid to reflect on Ameet Parekh reviews and his efforts have been praised by the spectators widely.

While we generally equate wealth with money or our income, they are not necessarily the same. Yes, your income plays a key role in creating your wealth. However, wealth creation and sustenance go beyond your income. If you cannot manage your money effectively or do not have a solid strategy in place, chances are likely that you might end up not growing your wealth despite having a high income. Your wealth will simply deteriorate with inflation.

Indian Wealth Summit 2022 was graced by legendary speakers such as Robin Sharma, Ameet Parekh, Sunil Tulsiani, Vineeta Singh, Meghana V. Malkan, Ruchir Gupta, and Dr. Mani Pavitra. The event’s central attraction was Robin Sharma. He is a globally recognised leadership expert and the #1 best-selling author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari book series. The master orator conducted a memorable session on ‘How to Become Legendary and Iconic’ wherein he shared the keys to realising your leadership potential and pushing yourself towards performance and growth. He discussed some of the most rarely shared strategies, methodologies, and tools for Personal growth and leadership skills.

Shark Tank India-famed Vineeta Singh, the Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, was also a speaker at this mega summit. She spoke from her tremendous experience scaling a business venture in the D2C sector. Her candid take on SUGAR Cosmetics’ journey to becoming a cult-favourite beauty brand among the Indian Gen-Z and Millennials may be a case study on how to skyrocket your business and wealth.

In short, the mega event of the Indian Wealth Summit 2022 provided individuals with a quintessential platform to not only learn from the leadership legends but also meet like-minded people from the industry and build an unparalleled network. The event alongside has helped to cobble together Ameet Parekh reviews.

When it comes to scaling a business and growing your wealth, one cannot skip Dr. Ameet Parekh. As a leading business coach, he mentors individuals and organisations in developing essential business skills and a success mindset.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.