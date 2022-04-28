Dr Anil Kumar awarded with International Service Pride Awards'22 for social work

Renowned welfare worker, Dr Anil Kumar was presented with the award for his great work in community services and his constant contributions to society with the International Service Pride Awards 2022. On March 29, 2022, Anil was honored with this prominent title at the Hotel The Lalit in New Delhi. His commendation was held by the well-known name in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, Government of India. He was accompanied by John Barla, The Minister of State for Minority Affairs on the stage to hand the award to Dr Anil Kumar.

The organizers of the event were the Topnotch foundation which is a dynamic research company. The awards were given to many people who had an impact on society in a good way in various fields of development in the sectors of healthcare, business, and education. Among the attendees were many international businessmen, education, and healthcare tycoons, who imparted wisdom and spoke on several topics that induced knowledge and highlighted the importance of social work in people’s lives. Many honoraries included John Barla, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Union Minister Of State For Steel and Rural Development Government India, Ramdas Athawale, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Government of India, Rajkumar Chahar, the Member of the Lok Sabha (Bhartiya Janta Party), Chunky Panday, an Indian film actor.

When asked about his excitement about receiving such an honor, Dr Anil Kumar stated, “I am overwhelmed with emotions, it was such an honor to stand up in front of such a delighted audience and esteemed dignitaries. What I do for society brings me immense pleasure and satisfaction to have helped those who are in need. This Award will always be a reminder of how much contentment I feel when I support others in any way that I can. The Lord has showered me with several blessings and I will always be grateful.”

Dr Anil Kumar is the CEO and Chairman of Ankita Group of Companies which is destined to benefit society and keep flourishing. Not just a businessman, Kumar is an active social worker and an entrepreneur who also owns an NGO namely ‘Maheshwari Laxmi Memorial Foundation’. The NGO focuses on educating girls, empowering Indian women, and making them financially independent. Dr Anil Kumar also owns an elderly hospital for underprivileged and disabled people, and these are just some of his iconic gestures towards mankind.

The social worker, throughout the Covid-19 phase, has also helped people to the best of his capacity. He was on the ground 24*7 and distributed essential things like Hygiene kits, PPE kits, Gloves, and Hand sanitizers with an aim to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Kumar also supplied people with Free Ration Kits, particularly to the people from weaker sections of the society. Apart from this, Anil Kumar was also pro-active during the Bihar floods. He helped the victims of floods in Bihar by providing them food, groceries and other needful items. He also looks after the war widows, disabled, and retired defense personnel and helps them in his little capacity.

