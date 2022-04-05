Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dr. Anil Kumar Vidyadharan bags Brands Impact Healthcare Excellence Award 2022

With more than 30 years of experience, he has successfully performed over 6000 orthopedic surgeries ranging from general trauma to complicated surgical treatments
With more than 30 years of experience, he has successfully performed over 6000 orthopedic surgeries ranging from general trauma to complicated surgical treatments
Published on Apr 05, 2022
HT Brand Studio

Renowned Orthopedician, Dr. Anil Kumar Vidyadharan bags the award of “Most Profound Orthopaedican in Kerala with an innovative Surgical Technique on CRPP ” at the Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 presented by India’s top branding company, Brands Impact. The award was presented to him by the renowned Bollywood actress & Jewelry designer, Neelam Kothari who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

 

Brands Impact organized Healthcare Excellence Awards that aims to recognize the efforts of doctors and healthcare organizations in making our healthcare system one of the best in the world. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, success rate, social work and much more.

 

Dr. Anil is currently working as senior Orthopedic Surgeon at Semalk Hospital Ottapalam, Kerala. With more than 30 years of experience, he has successfully performed over 6000 orthopedic surgeries ranging from general trauma to complicated surgical treatments. Having a service mindset, he devoted his life for the benefit of the underprivileged and has worked towards creating cost-effective and patient-friendly surgical innovations.

 

On this remarkable win, Dr. Anil said, “This prestigious award from Brands Impact will definitely glorify the invitation I received as  faculty in the World Orthopedic and  Traumatology Conference 2022 to be held in October at Barcelona, Spain. I consider this award as a gift received for wiping the tears of the poor people when they hear the necessity of an unavoidable expensive surgery. This innovative cost effective surgical technique is the outcome of my 34 years of dedicated effort.”

He had presented the technique on CRPP in the conferences of more than ten renowned world orthopedic associations like the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), British Orthopedic Association (BOA), Asia Pacific Orthopedic Association (APOA), SICOT, Singapore Orthopedic Association (SOA). American Society for the Surgery of Hand (ASSH), Singapore Society for Hand (SSH) , International Colloquium on Medical and Clinical Trials and World Congress on Rheumatology and Orthopedics.

 

He was presented with third best paper award in the 2nd American Society for the Surgery of Hand (ASSH) and Singapore Society for Hand (SSH) Joint Scientific Meeting-2018 at Singapore. In the 41st Annual Conference of Kerala Orthopedic Association, he was also honored and selected to deliver the prestigious Silver Jubilee Oration 2022 on his innovative surgical technique.

 

It is through his groundbreaking approaches, commitment, dedication and perseverance that he has bagged the prestigious Brands Impact Healthcare Excellence Award 2022. 

 

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

 

