Dr. Anuradha Pancholi: Award-Winning Fertility Specialist, Laparoscopic Surgeon, and Sonologist

Dr. Anuradha Pancholi is a highly accomplished and experienced Obstetrician & Gynecologist based in Ujjain and Ratlam, India. She completed her MS in Obstetrics and Gynecology and was awarded a gold medal for securing the first position in medicine. Dr. Pancholi is also a Fellow in Reproductive Medicine and Sexual Medicine, both from Chennai.

With a strong background in laparoscopic surgery and sonography, Dr. Pancholi is currently serving as the Director and Consultant Fertility Specialist at Kilkari Fertility and Test Tube Baby Centre, where she specializes in infertility treatment and reproductive endocrinology. She has also worked as a Reproductive Consultant at GFC Chennai in the past.

Dr. Pancholi is an active member of several professional bodies, including the Indian Fertility Society and the MP Chapter of IOGS, where she currently holds the position of Treasurer and has previously served as the Clinical Secretary. She is also an Executive Committee member of the Indian Fertility Society MP Chapter and is the editor of the IFS e-Bulletin for the MP chapter.

Her contributions to the field of Obstetrics & Gynecology have been recognised through several prestigious awards, including the IFS Achiever Award in FERTIVISION 2022 at Hyderabad and the Young Talent Award in West Zone Yuva Fogsi 2022.

Dr. Pancholi has also published her research in reputed medical journals, including the International Surgery Journal and Indian Journal of Surgical Oncology, and has secured a Certificate of Excellence by ICOG for securing the first position in Reproductive Medicine at AICOG Patna. With her expertise, dedication, and commitment to providing high-quality care, Dr. Anuradha Pancholi is a highly respected and sought-after specialist in her field.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

