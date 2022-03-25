Dr. Arvind Goel on a mission to end hunger via ‘Food For All’ intiative

India is a country that has always taken a pledge of feeding hungry families in some form or the other. Hunger in India is not a new concept; it is a problem prevailing since time immemorial.

In a bid to ensure that no one dies of starvation, Moradabad -based social activist Dr. Arvind Goel remains steadfast in his mission.

It has been over 20 years since Dr. Goel decided to feed hungry people, within his capacities, without ever thinking of making a name for himself.

He organised kitchens for free food setup in different areas of the city where lunch is provided. Dr. Arvind Goel also aims to counter malnutrition and support right to education of children hailing from socio-economically challenging backgrounds.

Dr. Goel is thankful to the Almighty that he has chosen him to feed people. Dr. Goel have fed the poor for twenty years now and will continue this until hunger is eradicated.

Dr. Arvind Goel believes that no one should have to go hungry, especially in a world with as much wealth as ours. But the sad reality is that more than 821 million people are currently suffering from hunger.

According to a recent report published by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year, approximately 1.3 billion tonnes, gets lost or wasted. This, when The Hunger Project reports, roughly one in nine people in the world do not have enough to eat.

He stressed that hunger is a complex problem with many root causes, including poverty, conflict, and climate change. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but there are things that we can all do to help bring an end to world hunger — and opportunities to create systemic change.

Highlighting that hundreds of millions go hungry whilst many more suffer from obesity, Dr. Goel believes that these imbalances should make us think about how to strengthen food systems, seeking shorter marketing pathways to encourage local, seasonal, sustainable and small-scale production, a strategy that would also make life easier for many women in regions of the world where their vulnerability is extreme.

Despite various efforts, the hunger has remained a persistent issue, maybe because of lack of resources or their proper implementation. Many NGOs and Individuals have stepped up to support this campaign to provide food to the hungry population; however, more hands are needed to support this movement to make Indian population hunger free.

Dr. Arvind Goel healing touch gives health to underprivileged. Apart from that, being a restless soul that Dr. Goel is the great philanthropist, over a period of time, has immersed himself in the ocean of social work.

